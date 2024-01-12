BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is known for its intense gameplay and interesting gaming themes which have attracted mobile gamers 7in the tens of millions. BGMI has gained new players too as it keeps enhancing the gameplay and it has also maintained its top ranking in the country. Krafton is constantly improving the gaming experience, which is making it ever more thrilling. However, with fresh improvements being rolled out, the game also gets tough due to the fierce competition between players. Therefore, if you want to play the game to win and actually own the battleground, then follow these BGMI tips which will help you improve your gaming skills.

BGMI tips to win the battle smartly

Weapon choice and aiming: This is one of the crucial parts which enables a player to last till the end. Make sure the weapon you choose has a strong damage rate and a quick load setting. Additionally, improve your aiming skills by playing on training grounds such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Wars, and others.

Throwballs: Make smart use of throwballs during an intense fight where hiding or running is not an option. The smoke grenades can help you change locations or protect your knocked team member. The grenade can help you dominate hidden enemies and stun can save you from sudden fights.

Do not rush into a fight if you are not sure about your survival. Analyze the situation and number of opponents. If you are sure that you can knock a few players then quickly indulge or ignore an unpredictable fight. Use health gears: Make sure you always have your health full as it will protect you from getting even higher damage. Keep health kits, medkits, painkillers, and energy drinks to boost your health from time to time.

Make sure you always have your health full as it will protect you from getting even higher damage. Keep health kits, medkits, painkillers, and energy drinks to boost your health from time to time. Practice: Lastly, practice the classic maps in the unranked mode so you can get acquainted with different battleground situations. This will help you understand and strategise the game effectively. It will also increase your map awareness and you can get to places in no time.

These were some of the BGMI tips which could help you improve your gaming skills and make strategic decisions to win the chicken dinner. Doing so will also help you increase your ranking and you can easily win the conqueror badge in no time which will give a pro player status in the Battlefield.

BGMI right now is also providing various opportunities for players to win exclusive rewards and in-game items. Therefore, do not forget to check out the crate section. Also, You can get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

