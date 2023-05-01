Home How To Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Looking for your Wi-Fi password? Just follow this step-by-step guide with this iOS 16 trick.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 22:03 IST
iPhone Wifi
Find your saved Wi-Fi password on your iPhone this way. (Unsplash)
iPhone Wifi
Find your saved Wi-Fi password on your iPhone this way. (Unsplash)

The iOS 16 comes with some useful features which don't just save time, but also enhance the overall iPhone user experience. One of these most useful features is the one that allows iPhone owners to find their WiFi password. In contrast to Mac users, who have always had the ability to view stored WiFi passwords with ease, iPhone and iPad users have not had this option until now.

Viewing a saved password is actually a great hack that was needed for iPhone and iPad users. Suppose you need to share your WiFi password with your friend or guest and you do not remember the Wi-Fi password. Earlier, there is no way to retrieve it even if you've connected to it in the past. A lot of things have been changed with the iOS 16 update. Just like Mac users, you can check your WiFi password on your iPhone or iPad too now and here we explain how.

Whether you are using the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or the iPhone SE, your iPhone just needs to be running on the iOS 16. Know in detail how to find your saved WiFi passwords on your iPhone.

How to find your saved Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone

Step 1:

First of all, open the Settings app on your iPhone.
Step 2:

Then tap on the Wi-Fi menu.
Step 3:

Find the Wi-Fi network that you want to see the password for, then tap the Info button which is next to the Wi-Fi network in the list. 
Step 4:

Now choose the Password field and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID.
Step 5:

Bingo! Once you have completed these steps, the password for the WiFi network will be displayed, allowing you to enter it on another device or even copy it to the clipboard directly from there.
Step 6:

It must be noted that you can only view and copy a saved password if you've successfully connected to that Wi-Fi network before.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 21:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets