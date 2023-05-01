Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

The iOS 16 comes with some useful features which don't just save time, but also enhance the overall iPhone user experience. One of these most useful features is the one that allows iPhone owners to find their WiFi password. In contrast to Mac users, who have always had the ability to view stored WiFi passwords with ease, iPhone and iPad users have not had this option until now.

Viewing a saved password is actually a great hack that was needed for iPhone and iPad users. Suppose you need to share your WiFi password with your friend or guest and you do not remember the Wi-Fi password. Earlier, there is no way to retrieve it even if you've connected to it in the past. A lot of things have been changed with the iOS 16 update. Just like Mac users, you can check your WiFi password on your iPhone or iPad too now and here we explain how.

Whether you are using the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or the iPhone SE, your iPhone just needs to be running on the iOS 16. Know in detail how to find your saved WiFi passwords on your iPhone.