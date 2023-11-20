Icon
Home How To Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14 and iPhone 15: Know how it works

Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14 and iPhone 15: Know how it works

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 enables users to send SOS messages directly via satellite, even without cell reception. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 12:15 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone
icon View all Images
Emergency SOS vis satellite feature is available on iPhone 14 and later models. (Apple Support)

Apple's suite of products has several health and fitness features that can save your life. There have been numerous instances of the Apple Watch saving the life of its wearer by alerting them of health abnormalities. But it isn't just the Apple Watch that can become a rescuer in dire circumstances. Perhaps the most crucial of all the features on the iPhone is the Emergency SOS via satellite. Introduced with the iPhone 14 last year, the latest iPhone 15 also comes equipped with this life-saving feature. Know all about the Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone 15, and how it works.

Emergency SOS via satellite: What is it?

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature basically allows you to send SOS messages directly via satellite even if there is no cell reception. It works with the help of deep software integration with your iPhone antenna to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. You can not only contact emergency services with this feature but also share your Medical ID and notify your emergency contacts.

Initially rolled out only in the US and Canada, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature is now available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US. This feature works only on the iPhone 14 and later models.

However, this feature isn't totally free. According to Apple, Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of the device.

Emergency SOS via satellite: How to use it

1. To use Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature, make sure that you're standing with a clear view of the sky. This feature won't work if there is foliage around you.

2. Now try calling 911 or emergency services in your area. If the call doesn't go through, an Emergency Text via Satellite option will pop up. Tap on it. 

3. You can also go to the Messages app and text 911 or SOS, then tap Emergency Services.

4. Tap Report Emergency and follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple says after you're connected, your iPhone starts a text conversation by sharing critical information such as your emergency contact information as well as your Medical ID. It also shares your location (including the elevation), and your iPhone's battery level, so that you can be found promptly by the rescuers.

Past instances

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone has helped save lives in the past. In December last year, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature saved the life of a man who was stranded in Alaska. Then in January, it saved the lives of two women who were left stranded after being shown the wrong route by Google Maps, which ultimately led to them being trapped on a blizzardy route, while they also lost their cell service. Via the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on their iPhone 14, they got in touch with the Apple Help Center which called the emergency services to their location via GPS.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 11:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon