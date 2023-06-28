Home How To ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing 11, pitch report, more

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing 11, pitch report, more

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL prediction: Build the best fantasy cricket team with the details around the England vs Australia fixture. Know the probable playing 11, pitch report, best performers, and more.

By: HT TECH
Jun 28 2023, 16:30 IST
ENG vs Aus MPL predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for England vs Australia 2nd Test match. (AP)
ENG vs Aus MPL predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for England vs Australia 2nd Test match. (AP)

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL prediction: In just a short while, England and Australia will face each other for the 2nd Test match of the Ashes series. After suffering a narrow defeat, England, under the leadership of Ben Stokes, will be all set to tie the series with a dominating performance. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led side will also be aiming to double their lead. After the first match, some clear performers emerged but it is still difficult to say who might be the star player for the 2nd match. If you are confused and are not sure how to build your fantasy cricket team, check out our detailed MPL (Mobile Premier League) tips below.

In the first test match, Usman Khwaja of Australia showcased his brilliance by scoring an impressive 141 runs in a single inning, securing the highest individual score. Pat Cummins, on the other hand, displayed exceptional bowling skills, taking 4 wickets while conceding a mere 63 runs. Australia's performance was nothing short of sensational. However, England's Joe Root and Ollie Robinson also delivered noteworthy performances, contributing significantly to their team's effort.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The second Test match between England and Australia will start today, June 28 at 3:30 PM IST. The match will continue between June 28 - July 2. The game will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in St John's Wood, London, England.

Lord's is a fairly balanced pitch that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. It is usually a good batting wicket, but it can also provide some assistance to pacers early on. The average first innings score at Lord's is around 300 runs, which highlights that batters are able to perform despite bowling-friendly conditions. The pitch at Lord's is typically dry and hard, with a good amount of grass. The weather conditions can also play a role, with overcast conditions helping to swing the ball for seamers.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL predictions: Playing XI

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (wk). Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia (probable): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test MPL predictions: High-value players

England: Joe Root, Stuart Broad, and Josh Tongue are expected to be important for their team.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathon Lyon, and Marnus Labuschagne can perform well for their team.

28 Jun, 15:21 IST
