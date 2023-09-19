Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 19: Unlock the new Sonorous Graffiti bundle today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19: Garena has launched a cool event in Free Fire MAX called "New Lock On," and it comes with the awesome Sonorous Graffiti Bundle. This event, which was recently leaked is now available, players can get cool stuff by spending diamonds. In addition to the stylish Sonorous Graffiti outfit, players can also grab a fancy parachute skin and a loot box. This event will be live until June 20, 2023.

To join in on the fun, you can spend 25 diamonds for one shot or 125 diamonds for a pack of five shots. The prize pool has all sorts of goodies, like the Sonorous Graffiti Bundle, Cube Fragments, Yin and Yang items, Night Scouter Loot Box, and various weapon loot crates. But here's the twist -you won't know exactly what you will get because the rewards are random. There's no set chance for each item. You'll find the full list of rewards below.

Sonorous Graffiti Bundle

Cube Fragment

Yin and Yang items

Night Scouter Loot Box

Raindrops parachute

Flaring Bionica (G36 + M1873) Weapon Loot Crate

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Treatment Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate

Royale Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

What's really exciting is the "Lock On" option. If you use it, you're guaranteed to win the grand prize after 30 shots, and it costs about 10 diamonds. So, if you're eager to get your hands on the new bundle, this is a fantastic opportunity.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19

FTYHTFY5TYHU758

FK2MHG5GS8H4JK1

FL019YO5KTIFDB4

F1VRG2HJYK5UI2L

F0OKJB2365R84J6

F18TK70Y8U2P568

FO84JU1HG02F365

F8G6R5H4T6J18UL

F03L6KJ5H8G1TEH

FR2JT68K5Y92BFD

F58XSAQ2AQ23456

F8YUIOK4L1M2N5G

F68TY477U1890O2

FL698M5N47H1Y2U

F8I98OKL741MN2G

F65R8T6Y7U4I1K2

FI9O25L8412AQ22

FJN2B5GF8TY41IO

F0P25L2KJHG0T63

F6798958O04PL2K

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.