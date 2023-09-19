Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 19: Unlock the new Sonorous Graffiti bundle today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19: Garena has launched a cool event in Free Fire MAX called "New Lock On," and it comes with the awesome Sonorous Graffiti Bundle. This event, which was recently leaked is now available, players can get cool stuff by spending diamonds. In addition to the stylish Sonorous Graffiti outfit, players can also grab a fancy parachute skin and a loot box. This event will be live until June 20, 2023.
To join in on the fun, you can spend 25 diamonds for one shot or 125 diamonds for a pack of five shots. The prize pool has all sorts of goodies, like the Sonorous Graffiti Bundle, Cube Fragments, Yin and Yang items, Night Scouter Loot Box, and various weapon loot crates. But here's the twist -you won't know exactly what you will get because the rewards are random. There's no set chance for each item. You'll find the full list of rewards below.
Sonorous Graffiti Bundle
Cube Fragment
Yin and Yang items
Night Scouter Loot Box
Raindrops parachute
Flaring Bionica (G36 + M1873) Weapon Loot Crate
Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Treatment Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate
Royale Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
What's really exciting is the "Lock On" option. If you use it, you're guaranteed to win the grand prize after 30 shots, and it costs about 10 diamonds. So, if you're eager to get your hands on the new bundle, this is a fantastic opportunity.
Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19
FTYHTFY5TYHU758
FK2MHG5GS8H4JK1
FL019YO5KTIFDB4
F1VRG2HJYK5UI2L
F0OKJB2365R84J6
F18TK70Y8U2P568
FO84JU1HG02F365
F8G6R5H4T6J18UL
F03L6KJ5H8G1TEH
FR2JT68K5Y92BFD
F58XSAQ2AQ23456
F8YUIOK4L1M2N5G
F68TY477U1890O2
FL698M5N47H1Y2U
F8I98OKL741MN2G
F65R8T6Y7U4I1K2
FI9O25L8412AQ22
FJN2B5GF8TY41IO
F0P25L2KJHG0T63
F6798958O04PL2K
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 19: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
