Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: From design to sound quality, everything feels premium

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Does the new premium earbuds by Sennheiser shine under Rs.20000? Check out the full- review of the new Momentum True Wireless 4 and know if it's worth the money and hype.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 04 2024, 08:30 IST
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is classy and high-quality earbuds in this range. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Want to avoid city noise and find escape into your music or podcasts? Then, owning powerful noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds with the ability to eliminate distractions could be a perfect choice for you. While millions crave uninterrupted listening experience, finding such earbuds is not easy when there are hundreds of options available in the market. This is where the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 comes to the rescue, the latest flagship earbuds which is designed to cater for the ever-evolving requirements of the users.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was launched in the flagship market with upgraded features, sound quality and more. I used the wireless earbuds for more than a week and I thoroughly enjoyed how it managed to make listening fun and immersive. Know more about the new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in this in-depth review.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Design and build

 

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 comes with a premium fabric layer case. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 comes with a premium fabric layer case. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The new generation Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 retains the same design as its predecessor. The earbud case comes with a premium fabric layer, making it stand out from other earbuds available in the market. The fabric-wrapped case and overall look of the earbuds will fulfil all your requirements to match your aesthetics. However, note that it resembles the predecessor.

The earbuds, also have a similar design with a blend of plastic and metallic body. It also offers customisation options with four different sizes of ear tips. The case and earbuds contain a very strong and sturdy build. However, the otherwise impressive build quality was slightly overshadowed by the fit, as it was less than ideal to my ears. Even after using all four tip sizes, the earbud fell whenever I started moving, but it did not hamper the sound quality at any point. Lastly, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 has received an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, making it rain and sweatproof.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Sound quality and ANC

 

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
The earbuds are equipped with 7mm dynamic audio drivers with TrueResponse driver technology. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The earbuds are equipped with 7mm dynamic audio drivers with TrueResponse driver technology. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

With most of its products, Sennheiser manages to dominate the audio market, and Momentum True Wireless 4 is no exception with its signature sound quality. The earbuds are equipped with 7mm dynamic audio drivers with TrueResponse driver technology that brings audio clarity, a deep bass, and an amazing listening experience. The Momentum True Wireless 4 worked perfectly with my music playlist and I also enjoyed watching movies and web series. If you are a podcast listener, then you do not need to think twice about these earbuds as the Active Noise Cancellation works exceptionally well. It blocks the wind and other noise from entering your ears and enhances focus.

B0CTHY1JNJ-1

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 offers touch control which offers seamless interaction and quick response to the touch. With the touch controls, users can adjust volume, attend calls, activate voice assistants or pairing mode, and more. Furthermore, users can also change the touch control settings via the app. If you want additional customisations, then the Sennheiser Smart Control app will fulfil all your needs. With the app, users can seamlessly activate transparency and noise cancellation modes, and customise a 5-band equaliser ranging from 63Hz to 8kHz to save their personalised audio preferences.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Battery

 

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 offer 30 hours of battery life (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 offer 30 hours of battery life (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 claims to offer 30 hours of battery life and it exceeds expectations in this area. The earbuds could last up to 7 to 7.5 hours of charge with medium usage when ANC is activated. Additionally, the charging time is also promising as it takes about 2 hours to fully recharge and with just 10 to 15 minutes of charging time could provide an uninterrupted listening experience of up to 1.5 hours.

While the battery life of Momentum True Wireless 4 is promising, other premium wireless earbuds such as Sony WF-1000XM5 provide longer battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: Verdict

 

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 final thoughts. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 final thoughts. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In my opinion, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 may not be the best in the market, but being a first-time user of the premium range of earbuds, I thoroughly enjoyed the audio quality and the intense level of ANC. If you are looking for strong, classy, and high-performing earbuds under Rs.20000, then the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 could be a great choice. Also, note that if you have small ears like me, you may not get the ideal ear tip fitting, which may also hamper your listening experience.

 

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 19,990/-
Product Name
Momentum True Wireless 4
Brand Name
Sennheiser
Pros
  • Premium audio quality
  • Impressive ANC
  • Sturdy build
Cons
  • Expensive
  • On-ear fitting is not ideal
Specifications
  • Drivers
    7mm
  • Battery life
    30 Hours
  • Wireless connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.4
  • Touch controls
    Yes

First Published Date: 04 May, 08:30 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets