Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 25: Grab the daily in-game rewards like skins, weapons, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30: A new Zenitsu Wheel has arrived in Free Fire MAX. Players can obtain various items, including crates, fragments, and bundles through this Lucky Royale. Among the grand prizes, the Zenitsu Bundle and Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash are being offered. Just like in every other Lucky Royale, players will need to spend in-game currency, diamonds, to spin in this new wheel. In this new wheel, players must remove two items from the prize pool before spinning. Unlike other Lucky Royales, this one will stay active for a longer duration.

Each spin will reward you with a random item from the prize pool. Before spinning, you'll need to eliminate two items from this prize pool that you don't want to receive. It's worth mentioning that Armor Crates and Supply Crates are not particularly favored in the game, and you can remove them. Additionally, the cost of each spin varies, as is common in other Lucky Royales.

How to Claim Rewards:

To claim rewards, players should first open Free Fire MAX on their device.

After logging in, head to the Luck Royale section.

Now, select the Zenitsu Wheel. You'll need to remove two items from the prize pool.

Then, spin and claim your rewards.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30

Y7K4P9L99JQ8FV

R3T5W2E6A7D9FG

H4N8Y2G6T17X5E

M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q

U2I4O8V63A5T7W

F5E1R6H9A72L4K

X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4

S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5

L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6

O1U7A5T3H8N6B4

P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6

T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1

N4K1R7X3H9W2L8

M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1

I2O4U6A8T1S3V7

FKIEYHTNGMVO7C9

FXI8USYHERTULJO

F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN

FWKI3E45UT6YNBG

FMVCOI9D8E74R5G

F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC

FFDYESG4B5NT6YM

FHUKJONI8BVYFHD

FEN4M5L6Gky9H8U

F7BYVHDXBYSNMWK

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!