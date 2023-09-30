Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 25: Grab the daily in-game rewards like skins, weapons, diamonds and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30: A new Zenitsu Wheel has arrived in Free Fire MAX. Players can obtain various items, including crates, fragments, and bundles through this Lucky Royale. Among the grand prizes, the Zenitsu Bundle and Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash are being offered. Just like in every other Lucky Royale, players will need to spend in-game currency, diamonds, to spin in this new wheel. In this new wheel, players must remove two items from the prize pool before spinning. Unlike other Lucky Royales, this one will stay active for a longer duration.
Each spin will reward you with a random item from the prize pool. Before spinning, you'll need to eliminate two items from this prize pool that you don't want to receive. It's worth mentioning that Armor Crates and Supply Crates are not particularly favored in the game, and you can remove them. Additionally, the cost of each spin varies, as is common in other Lucky Royales.
How to Claim Rewards:
To claim rewards, players should first open Free Fire MAX on their device.
After logging in, head to the Luck Royale section.
Now, select the Zenitsu Wheel. You'll need to remove two items from the prize pool.
Then, spin and claim your rewards.
Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30
- Y7K4P9L99JQ8FV
- R3T5W2E6A7D9FG
- H4N8Y2G6T17X5E
- M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q
- U2I4O8V63A5T7W
- F5E1R6H9A72L4K
- X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4
- S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5
- L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6
- O1U7A5T3H8N6B4
- P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6
- T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1
- N4K1R7X3H9W2L8
- M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1
- I2O4U6A8T1S3V7
- FKIEYHTNGMVO7C9
- FXI8USYHERTULJO
- F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN
- FWKI3E45UT6YNBG
- FMVCOI9D8E74R5G
- F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC
- FFDYESG4B5NT6YM
- FHUKJONI8BVYFHD
- FEN4M5L6Gky9H8U
- F7BYVHDXBYSNMWK
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
