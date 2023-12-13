Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13: Style your goo walls with free skins

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them in the official redemption website. Know how to.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 13 2023, 10:17 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13: Elite costumes, crazy weapon skins and diamond vouchers await you within these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battleground games in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer-looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what's on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

But before that, let us take a look at the latest event in the game. The Last Man Standing event kicked off in Garena Free Fire Max on December 8 and will stay live until December 14. Just like the name suggests, this event is all about endurance and survival, so you can win prizes by managing to stay alive on the battlefield for a specified period. Check the various criteria below:

  • Survive for 90 minutes in the game: 1000x Gold
  • Survive for 180 minutes in the game: 2x Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
  • Survive for 280 minutes in the game: Punkster Skyboard/4x Luck

This is a great way to win some rare and expensive rewards in the game. All you have to do is survive a total of 280 minutes in the game. So, begin grinding and try to reach the goal as soon as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13

The redeem codes are unique alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know of. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today's redeem codes:

  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU
  • FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
  • FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
  • FGJUHMFT7UJTFYHS
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
  • FYHR6YGJHNYYJ7TC
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 13

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 10:16 IST

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 10:16 IST
