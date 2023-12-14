Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 14: Emotes, diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 14: Emotes, diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 14: Amazing rare costumes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more can be claimed through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2023, 11:24 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 14: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 14: We are going to tell you a game-changer strategy. While the purists will definitely not approve of it, you can use it to quickly climb up the ladder. It is especially helpful for new players who are starting to hit a point where progression is not as easy. The strategy is essentially a vehicle stakeout. What you need to do in this is grab a vehicle, preferably a four-wheeler, and then spend the majority of the time driving it around. Make stops whenever necessary to grab supplies and change cars once the fuel runs out, but other than that, always drive around. Bonus points if you can stay near the edge of the circle and drive around there. This trick can improve your survivability exponentially. This works because solo players will struggle to destroy a car and most often will let you be if they notice you're just passing by. Once the circle gets smaller, you should have a good collection of supplies and have an edge over the remaining competitors. And to make sure that driving around does not get boring, you can wear your favorite outfit as well. If you haven't found it yet, these redeem codes will help you get it. Read on to know how to get them.

The official X account of Garena Free Fire North America posted its new weekly agenda. The post said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! The NEW #GhostCriminal arrives to plunder loot boxes this FRIDAY along with his collection of items and the Money Rain emote. Capture him, safeguard your gear!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 14

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check your redeem codes today:

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • CSTMATBEE0J3DJXR
  • 9RBJR01NK1519MX7
  • DPDREWR6C86X02P0

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 14

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 11:23 IST
