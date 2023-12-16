Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16: Know everything you can win today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16: Know everything you can win today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption site.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 16 2023, 11:27 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16: These freebies are going to elevate your game. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16: These freebies are going to elevate your game. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16: If you're someone who only focuses on the weapon and ammo while collecting resources and not on the weapon attachments, then you're possibly not optimizing your ability to perform better. Every single attachment, whether magazine, silencer, muzzle, or foregrip, they all play a role in improving your weapon's efficiency and lethality. So, the next time you're in close combat and you see yourself die before your enemy, a reason could be that they have the right attachment that gave them that little edge to succeed. And while you look for the right attachments to suit your play style, treat yourself with some cool freebies through these redeem codes. Read on to know how to do it.

The official X account of Garena Free Fire MAX posted about the game's weekly agenda. The post said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! The NEW #GhostCriminal arrives to plunder loot boxes this FRIDAY along with his collection of items and the Money Rain emote. Capture him, safeguard your gear”. 

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 16

Now, let us focus on the redeem codes. The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that contain special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • F6TYJHUT67YJU56U
  • FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FLOVI8C7DYETG4B
  • FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
  • FU0HLKBVCPYO987
  • FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
  • FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4'

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 16

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 11:25 IST
