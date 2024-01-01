Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Weekly Agenda events are LIVE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Weekly Agenda events are LIVE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Start the new year afresh! Check Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1, alongside Weekly Agenda events.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 14:04 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 1 can be redeemed this way. Check details about the Weekly Agenda. (@FreeFire_NA)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 1 can be redeemed this way. Check details about the Weekly Agenda. (@FreeFire_NA)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The new year brings new Weekly Agenda events. The whole schedule for the coming week has been released, and players can take part in various events. This also means that there are multiple opportunities to get your hands on amazing in-game items! The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda. Check out the details.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX, multiple events such as Mystery Shop, Faded Wheel, Profile Top-Up, Scythe Top-Up, Frostfire Wheel, and Booyah Pass Season 13 have arrived in Garena Free Fire MAX! With the Weekly Agenda, players can obtain an amazing Free Fire Lamborghini emote, alongside the Frostfire Fist.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Announcing the events, the official page of Garena North America posted on X, “End 2023 with a drift using the #FreeFireLamborghini emote, the powerful Frostfire Fist, and Mystery Shop looks. Also, dive into the new Booyah Pass season to start the year. Get ready to rush through 2024!”

Through such events, players have the chance to get their hands on exciting items that are exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, Garena Free Fire MAX players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 14:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon