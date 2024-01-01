Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Weekly Agenda events are LIVE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The new year brings new Weekly Agenda events. The whole schedule for the coming week has been released, and players can take part in various events. This also means that there are multiple opportunities to get your hands on amazing in-game items! The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda. Check out the details.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX, multiple events such as Mystery Shop, Faded Wheel, Profile Top-Up, Scythe Top-Up, Frostfire Wheel, and Booyah Pass Season 13 have arrived in Garena Free Fire MAX! With the Weekly Agenda, players can obtain an amazing Free Fire Lamborghini emote, alongside the Frostfire Fist.

Announcing the events, the official page of Garena North America posted on X, “End 2023 with a drift using the #FreeFireLamborghini emote, the powerful Frostfire Fist, and Mystery Shop looks. Also, dive into the new Booyah Pass season to start the year. Get ready to rush through 2024!”

Through such events, players have the chance to get their hands on exciting items that are exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, Garena Free Fire MAX players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.