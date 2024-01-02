Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 2: Nab the amazing Penguin Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 2: 2024 is here! The last year brought several amazing events in Garena Free Fire MAX, offering players an amazing opportunity to get their hands on stellar rewards! With the Winter season now in full swing, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have also rolled out several Winter-themed events in the game. These events bring special rewards which are only available for a limited time. One of them is the Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale which was live until a few days ago. It offered players the opportunity to get their hands on amazing prizes such as the Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire's Calling emote, Frostfire Hitter, and more. Now, yet another event has been introduced in the game and it has gone live. It is called Legendary Frostfire Tokenwheel. Know all about it.

Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Frostfire Polar Bundle, The Penguin Bundle, the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle, the Winter Icerunner Bundle, Ice & Fire Tokens, and more!

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 2, do note that these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 2

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

