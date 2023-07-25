Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 25: Win PARAFAL and AC80 gun skins NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 25: Win PARAFAL and AC80 gun skins NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 25: Want to grab free in-game items in Garena Free Fire MAX? Check out the redeem codes for July 25.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 06:30 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can give you freebies in the game. (Garena)
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can give you freebies in the game. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 25: A new event has kicked off in Garena Free Fire MAX called the AC80 x PARAFAL Ring. This event is yet another chance for players to get their hands on attractive in-game rewards. Most of the rewards that are offered by events are only available for a limited time, and some are exclusive too. Therefore, the only way you can grab them is by participating in events and winning them before they are gone forever.

Garena Free Fire MAX AC80 x PARAFAL Ring

The latest Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX is offering exciting gun skins as top rewards. As the name suggests, players have to try their luck of winning these rewards by making spins. However, do note that none of the spins are free and players must spend diamonds in order to do so. One spin costs 20 diamonds, but if you wish to make multiple spins, you must shell out 200 diamonds which will earn you 10+1 spins.

Coming to the prizes, the AC80 x PARAFAL Ring event offers the Windrift Undying and Flames Undying skins for PARAFAL, and Phantasmal Touch and Phantasmal Claw skins for the AC80 gun. Apart from this, you may also earn up to 10x Universal Ring Tokens.

If you do not wish to spend diamonds in order to get in-game items, you can also get your hands on them for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 25

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 06:28 IST

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 06:28 IST
