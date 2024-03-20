Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Holi Damage event brings exciting avatars!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: The Holi celebrations are in full flow in Garena Free Fire MAX. So far, we've seen two events introduced - Streets Ring and Holi Royale. Both of these events bring exciting items such as Street Thug Bundle, Trendy Clubber Bundle, Prismatic Warrior Bundle, Jock Shock Bundle and more. Now, yet another event has been introduced as part of the Holi celebrations in Garena Free Fire MAX. This event, called the Holi Damage event, brings exciting avatars, vouchers and more, that players can obtain to get an in-game advantage. Check out the details of the Holi Damage event in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 20

Holi Damage event event: Details

Unlike Luck Royale events where you can get items by just spending diamonds or gold, this event requires you to earn them. Players must play matches in any of the modes including Clash Squad and Battle Royale. There is a unique Holi-themed mode as well. They must deal as much damage as they can to enemies. The higher the damage, the greater your score will be. Players can rack up the points to get their hands on rewards.

As part of the Holi Royale, players can get their hands on rewards such as avatars like DJ Alok and Laura, as well as skins for SCAR-L, M4A1 and AK-47. Players can earn Gold Royale Vouchers too.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Paint the battlefield with excitement this Holi! Dive into the game and deal damage to unlock exclusive, colorful rewards that'll make your celebrations even more awesome!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20

F4L8H2N6T1F75W3G

F9R3W2F8D5K7M1XN

F6V9H2N3Q5R8M1YF

F4K7F9L2W6P3H8XN

F5T7C1R3P8Z6N4QH

F8Q5C2V7W3N4P1MF

F3V5J1L9G4C8F2XW

F2M8C6T4L9N7W1XQ

F1W3G7M6T4X9N8RV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!