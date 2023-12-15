Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Weekly Agenda events are HERE! Check details

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Weekly Agenda events are HERE! Check details

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Check out all the activities offered this week as part of the latest Weekly Agenda. Also know how to claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 09:44 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 15 can be redeemed this way. Check details about the Weekly Agenda. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Gamers alert! The Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire is back, meaning there are multiple opportunities to get your hands on amazing in-game items! You can complete various missions and earn top rewards. The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, players can get their hands on in-game items such as the Money Rain emote! It has also been revealed that the new Ghost Criminal event is on its way, bringing more excitement and amazing rewards with it. As part of the Weekly Agenda, multiple events such as Ice Top-Up, Criminal Tower, Criminal Top-Up, and the Faded Wheel will be arriving soon in Garena Free Fire!

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “ THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! The NEW #GhostCriminal arrives to plunder loot boxes this FRIDAY along with his collection of items and the Money Rain emote. Capture him, safeguard your gear!

Moving on to the redeem codes, know that there are several rules that need to be followed. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.  Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 09:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon