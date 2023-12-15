Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Weekly Agenda events are HERE! Check details

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Gamers alert! The Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire is back, meaning there are multiple opportunities to get your hands on amazing in-game items! You can complete various missions and earn top rewards. The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, players can get their hands on in-game items such as the Money Rain emote! It has also been revealed that the new Ghost Criminal event is on its way, bringing more excitement and amazing rewards with it. As part of the Weekly Agenda, multiple events such as Ice Top-Up, Criminal Tower, Criminal Top-Up, and the Faded Wheel will be arriving soon in Garena Free Fire!

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “ THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! The NEW #GhostCriminal arrives to plunder loot boxes this FRIDAY along with his collection of items and the Money Rain emote. Capture him, safeguard your gear!

Moving on to the redeem codes, know that there are several rules that need to be followed. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.