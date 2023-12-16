Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 16: Win cool emotes and celebrate your win

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 16: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. The game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

The Winterlands: Frostfire will go live on December 15 and will continue till January 7.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Get ready for an action-packed week as Winterlands: Frostfire comes to the game! Check out our weekly schedule to see all the exciting in-game activities coming your way. From thrilling challenges to exclusive rewards, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on the fun!”

So, go ahead and check out this event in Garena Free Fire!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 16

F6TYJHUT67YJU56U

FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.