    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7, 2023: Chance to get the Cobra bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: Win exciting rewards in just a couple of steps. Know how to.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 09:18 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: From costumes, weapons, loot crates, emotes to premium bundles and more, a lot can be won from these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts of one of the largest catalog of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

    But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new Lucky Wheel announcement. It tweeted, “Go visit e-Love's Lucky Wheel to get the Cutthroat Candy Bundle, and much more”. Do check it out if you're someone who's after this particular bundle.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7

    Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed in the official redemption website. Process has been detailed below.

    There are some rules you should be aware about as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check the redeem codes for today, below.

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 09:17 IST

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 09:17 IST
