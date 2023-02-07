Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7, 2023: Chance to get the Cobra bundle
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: Win exciting rewards in just a couple of steps. Know how to.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts of one of the largest catalog of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.
But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new Lucky Wheel announcement. It tweeted, “Go visit e-Love's Lucky Wheel to get the Cutthroat Candy Bundle, and much more”. Do check it out if you're someone who's after this particular bundle.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7
Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed in the official redemption website. Process has been detailed below.
There are some rules you should be aware about as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.
Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check the redeem codes for today, below.
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
B3G7A22TWDR7X
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FF7MUY4ME6SC
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
X99TK56XDJ4X
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 7: How to get free rewards
Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.
Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.
Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71675740411697