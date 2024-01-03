Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: Obtain M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: Obtain M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: Take advantage of the Winterlands celebrations and get your hands on the M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin! Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 03 2024, 11:30 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena FF
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena FF
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena FF
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena FF
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena FF
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena FF
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena FF
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 3. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: The Winter season is upon us and several similar-themed events have been rolled out in Garena Free Fire by its developers. The Winterlands: Frostfire event, which was introduced a few weeks ago, brought a revamped Guild system, meaning players can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map also received a makeover and is now covered with snow. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world. In a new event, Garena Free Fire players can obtain the amazing M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin for a limited time! Know how.

M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin in Garena Free Fire

The M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin in Garena Free Fire is being offered as part of the Winterlands celebrations. Consequently, players can get their hands on the M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin for free! The event was introduced on January 1 and will go on till January 7, offering ample time for players to nab the special gun skin.

To obtain 2x Random Loadout Loot Crates, players must deal 2000 damage with pistols or eliminate 4 enemies with pistols. Meanwhile, dealing 6100 damage with pistols or eliminating 12 enemies with pistols will earn them 2x Ornamental Touch Weapon Loot Crates. However, to earn the M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin, Garena Free Fire players must deal 17000 damage with pistols or eliminate 36 enemies with pistols.

Moving on to Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3, do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Do remember that not everyone will be able to get the redeem codes from Free Fire website and the idea is to try and grab as early as possible. Just remember that these are very important features that will boost your power and allow you to win the game. And they are absolutely free. So, the extra effort that you will have to make will ultimately, be worth it.

So, play with fire, play with focus, and grab as many freebies as you can!

First Published Date: 03 Jan, 11:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon