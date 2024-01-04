Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: Nab the Electro Spark Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: The rewards for Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. It was rolled out on January 1, and the rewards will be live until January 31 in the game! This month's theme is Electri City. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire. The M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin in Garena Free Fire is also being offered as part of the Winterlands celebrations. Consequently, players can get their hands on the M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin for free. But if you wish to grab the Booyah Pass rewards, check out the details here.

Booyah Pass: Details

Electro Storage Loot Box, Electri City Banner, Electro Shorts, Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Whisper Bundle, and Electro Moonblade are just some of the rewards that you can grab with January's Booyah Pass.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire and obtain the Booyah Pass for January now! If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

