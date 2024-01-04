Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: Nab the Electro Spark Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: Nab the Electro Spark Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: The Booyah Pass for January in Garena Free Fire offers the Electro Spark Bundle as a reward! Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 10:09 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 4. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: The rewards for Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. It was rolled out on January 1, and the rewards will be live until January 31 in the game! This month's theme is Electri City. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire. The M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin in Garena Free Fire is also being offered as part of the Winterlands celebrations. Consequently, players can get their hands on the M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin for free. But if you wish to grab the Booyah Pass rewards, check out the details here.

Booyah Pass: Details

Electro Storage Loot Box, Electri City Banner, Electro Shorts, Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Whisper Bundle, and Electro Moonblade are just some of the rewards that you can grab with January's Booyah Pass.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire and obtain the Booyah Pass for January now! If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon