Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 6: FF India launch date delayed

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 6: Battle Royale game, Free Fire had received the green light from the government to relaunch the game for Indian users. The Free Fire India launch date was September 5, 2023, but at the very last moment, it was announced that the roll-out was delayed indefinitely. Check out what we know so far.

After the exciting announcement of Free Fire making a comeback for Indian users, players have been left disappointed as the game delayed its launch. According to Garena, the FF India game had many new Indian characters, themes, and more and the gamers were looking forward to the launch of the game.

For now, the game mentioned that they will be back with updates, but no specific date has been revealed. The reason for the delay, according to the company, was that it wants to roll out the best version of the game possible for Indian gamers. Fans are looking forward to an update and for the game to be launched soon.

Till then, check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes and grab amazing freebies without spending any diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 6

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

4JMKYULILJOH0G

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

2VG34HRHTUFGN

JXMKZOXD78IKJG

How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.