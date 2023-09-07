Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: Weekly Agenda is HERE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: Weekly Agenda is HERE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab exciting weapons skins for a limited time in the game! Check out the redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 07:24 IST
Garena Free Fire
Do not wait, these exciting freebies in Garena Free Fire will not last forever. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Do not wait, these exciting freebies in Garena Free Fire will not last forever. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: The Weekly Agenda is here in Garena Free Fire after weeks of anticipation! The developers have rolled out a series of events and updates that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire

As part of the weekly agenda, the developers of Garena Free Fire are offering FreeFireXDevilMayCry5 collaboration items as top rewards. Players can grab Dante's skin and Cavaliere R motorcycle. Announcing the Weekly Agenda, the official account of Garena North America posted on X, “ #FreeFireXDevilMayCry5 is jumping out of the plane again! Unleash your power with Dante's skin and the Cavaliere R motorcycle. And GET READY for the sweetest revenge of the New Booyah Pass - Sweet Assault. Collect them ALL!”

Through multiple events like the token wheel, faded wheel, top-up, and lucky shop, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on exclusive in-game items.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX and check out the Weekly Agenda rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • FFCMCPSGC9AC
  • XZJZE25WEFAA
  • FFCMCPSJ99SR
  • BR43FMAPYEZY
  • ZZZ76NT3PDEH
  • TDK4JWN6RE0
  • V44ZZ5YY7EDS
  • XFW4Z6Q883XZ
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 07:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips
online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets