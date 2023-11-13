Samsung 256 GB: From Galaxy F54 to Galaxy S21 FE, check out 5 these top smartphones

Samsung 256 GB: Having a smartphone with a sufficient storage capacity has become a necessity today. In the era of digitalization, various app, photos, videos and more takes up a lot of space, and if your smartphone doesn't have enough, it will start lagging. Therefore, smartphones with high storage capacity are in great demand. Now, smartphones with 256 GB storage have enough space and they come in all categories from budget to premium and which means you can pick the best that suits your needs and pocket. Given below is a list of the 5 best Samsung 256 GB phones. Check out the features and prices.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, the visual experience is top-notch. The device is equipped with a powerful Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, ensuring a true 5G experience with 12-band support. The camera setup is impressive, particularly the 50MP main camera with a no-shake feature, delivering sharp and clear shots. The massive 6000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.28499.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

This smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB). The camera setup features a 108MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. It comes with a 6000mAh battery. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.35999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

This smartphone features an iconic design, a cutting-edge camera system, and powerful performance. The device promises a smoother gaming experience, intelligent display, and a long-lasting battery. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage. This smartphone is priced at Rs.79999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

This smartphone features pro-grade camera capabilities with features like AI Single Take, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and 30X Space Zoom. The 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth visual experience. It comes with a sleek design at 7.9mm thickness, Gorilla Glass Victus, and IP68 water resistance. It also boasts a 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging and features like Wireless PowerShare and Samsung DeX connectivity. This smartphone is priced at Rs.74999.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

This smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery. it stands out with features like IP67 certification, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and flagship-inspired camera features like Nightography and Object Eraser. The phone runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Exynos 1380 Octa-Core processor. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.45999.

