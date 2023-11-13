Icon

Samsung 256 GB: From Galaxy F54 to Galaxy S21 FE, check out 5 these top smartphones

Samsung 256 GB: Get huge storage capacity with Samsung smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 13:34 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Samsung)

Samsung 256 GB: Having a smartphone with a sufficient storage capacity has become a necessity today. In the era of digitalization, various app, photos, videos and more takes up a lot of space, and if your smartphone doesn't have enough, it will start lagging. Therefore, smartphones with high storage capacity are in great demand. Now, smartphones with 256 GB storage have enough space and they come in all categories from budget to premium and which means you can pick the best that suits your needs and pocket. Given below is a list of the 5 best Samsung 256 GB phones. Check out the features and prices.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, the visual experience is top-notch. The device is equipped with a powerful Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, ensuring a true 5G experience with 12-band support. The camera setup is impressive, particularly the 50MP main camera with a no-shake feature, delivering sharp and clear shots. The massive 6000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.28499.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CHJ4LQGV-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

This smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB). The camera setup features a 108MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. It comes with a 6000mAh battery. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.35999.

B0CB97SJ6Y-2

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

This smartphone features an iconic design, a cutting-edge camera system, and powerful performance. The device promises a smoother gaming experience, intelligent display, and a long-lasting battery. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage. This smartphone is priced at Rs.79999.

B0CJXPW2GD-3

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

This smartphone features pro-grade camera capabilities with features like AI Single Take, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and 30X Space Zoom. The 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth visual experience. It comes with a sleek design at 7.9mm thickness, Gorilla Glass Victus, and IP68 water resistance. It also boasts a 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging and features like Wireless PowerShare and Samsung DeX connectivity. This smartphone is priced at Rs.74999.

B0CDQR9QT4-4

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

This smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery. it stands out with features like IP67 certification, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and flagship-inspired camera features like Nightography and Object Eraser. The phone runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Exynos 1380 Octa-Core processor. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.45999.

B0BXCZNH3B-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 12:40 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung 256 GB: From Galaxy F54 to Galaxy S21 FE, check out 5 these top smartphones
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon