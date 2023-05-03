Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 3: Get EXCLUSIVE neon skins, weapons!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 3: Want neon-themed weapons, bundles and more? Garena Free Fire MAX players can unlock such rewards with the Booyah Pass! The Booyah pass, which replaced the Elite pass, arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards.

About Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royal games in India and around the world. This battle royale game is very popular among players, being the superior version of Garena Free Fire with improved graphics, advanced gameplay and more.

To keep players interested, the developers of the game introduce major updates from time to time which brings out new content, game modes, live events, weapons, skins and more for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game.

Moreover, the developers of the game regularly release redeem codes that players can avail to grab amazing in-game items such as weapons, characters, skins, gloo walls and more. So, if you don't want to spend real money, players can get amazing free items through the redeem codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 3 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 3

UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 GCNVA2PDRGRZ 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 B3G7A22TWDR7X 6KWMFJVMQQYG FF7MUY4ME6SC MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 3: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.