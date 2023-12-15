Icon

5 best affordable tablets of 2023: OnePlus Pad Go, Realme Pad 2, Honor Pad X9, and more

Looking for 5 best affordable tablets of 2023? Check OnePlus Pad Go, Realme Pad 2, Honor Pad X9, more

By: HT TECH
Dec 15 2023, 15:07 IST
Check the 5 best affordable tablets of 2023 from top brands such as Realme, Lenovo, OnePlus more. (Amazon)
Check the 5 best affordable tablets of 2023 from top brands such as Realme, Lenovo, OnePlus more. (Amazon)

5 best affordable tablets of 2023: Nowadays, people are looking for large screen devices through which they can carry out multiple tasks such as streaming movies, designing, professional or school work, and more. The idea is to get the device to span multiple activities, from entertainment to professional. Therefore, opting for a tablet could be a better option if you want a device that can handle multiple tasks in a single device that gives a relatively big screen experience that is better than a smartphone. If you are someone who is looking to buy a tablet then we have curated a list of the 5 best affordable tablets of 2023 for you to make the right choice and to reduce your efforts to conduct in-depth research.

Product Price
realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey) ₹ 18,499
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray ₹ 16,998
Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm)| 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey (ZAC40038IN) ₹ 9,499
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB ₹ 23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Dark Blue ₹ 15,998
Best affordable tablets of 2023

Realme Pad 2: The Realme tablet features a massive 11.5-inch Full HD 2K display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Realme Pad 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features Dolby Atmos quad speakers for immersive sound quality and it has a Multi-Screen Collaboration feature which enable users to easily copy text, drag and drop files, edit documents, or even control through a phone. It is backed by an 8360mAh mega battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charge.

 

Honor Pad X9: The tablet sports an 11.5-inch 2k display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and about 400nits peak brightness to offer an effortless viewing experience in direct sunlight conditions. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor coupled with 7GB RAM (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo) and 128GB internal storage. It features 6 Cinematic surround speakers and comes with HONOR Hi-Res audio technology for amazing sound quality. The Honor Pad X9 is backed by a 7250mAh large battery which claims to offer up to 13 hours of watching offline videos.

 

Lenovo Tab M9: The tablet features a 9-inch HD IPS display with a 400-nit peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also offers an expandable RAM of up to 128GB with a MicroSD card. The tablet also features an 8MP rear camera and a 2 MP Auto-Focus Front Camera along with a face lock technology. The Lenovo Tab M9 features a 5100 mAh battery which claims to offer 13 hours of video playback time.

 

OnePlus Pad Go: The tablet features an 11.35-inch 2.4K display with up to 400 nits peak brightness. The tablet features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For, amazing sound quality, the OnePlus Pad Go features Dolby Atmos quad speakers. It also has Intelligent brightness, DC Dimming, Bedtime Mode, and more to make it user friendly. The tablet features a large 8000 mAh battery with supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: The latest Samsung tablet features an 11-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is enough to store your applications. It also features an 8 MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera. Lastly, for long hour performance, it features a 7040 mAh battery.

 

15 Dec, 15:07 IST
