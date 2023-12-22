9 best Noise smartwatches: Fitness to wellness, these wearables will lend you a big helping hand

9 best Noise smartwatches: Looking for a feature-filled smartwatch but confused about which brand to choose from? Then you are at the right place. While there are a number of smartwatch brands available in the market, going for the right one is tricky and requires a lot of research to pick the best. The first thing you should do before buying a smartwatch is note down all your requirements, be it for yourself or for your friends and family. One must keep the requirements in mind while searching for the best smartwatch for yourself simply because these personal gadgets should be tailored to your exact requirements. To narrow down your research, we have curated a list of 9 best Noise smartwatches that will help you make the best choice.

Why you should buy a smartwatch?

A smartwatch enables users to keep track of their health in terms of monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, etc.

Having a smartwatch helps users track their physical activities such as steps, calories, running, etc. Some watches also come with sports mode which enables users to track swimming, cricket, and more. Users can also set physical goals and the watch will showcase your progress on a daily basis.

Some smartwatch also provides safety and security features through GPS and location tracking. This helps users to call their emergency contact.

Smartwatches look fashionable and stylish on wrists and they also provide multiple useful functionalities such as Bluetooth calling, app notifications, etc.

Smartwatches also provide mobile functions such as controlling music or calling commands via the watch.

9 best Noise smartwatches

Noise Pulse Go Buzz:

If you are looking for a stylish and feature-filled smartwatch then this model could be the best in the Noise smartwatch category. The Noise Pulse Go Buzz features a 1.69-inch TFT display with up to 500 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch also features a Bluetooth calling feature which enables users to connect with the caller right from their wrist. It also comes with various utility features such as idle alert and drink water reminder, weather forecast, set alarms and more.

It is equipped with TruSync feature which enables users to experience fast and stable connectivity with low power consumption. The Noise smartwatch comes with multiple Noise Health Suite like 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, stages of sleeping, etc. Furthermore, sports enthusiasts also get 100 sports modes with auto sports detection. The company claims to provide up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.69-inch Battery: 300mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 500

2. Noise Twist:

The next on this list of 9 best Noise smartwatches is the Noise Twist, which comes with unique features and a stylish build. The noise smartwatch features a 1.38-inch TFT round display with a stylish metallic finish. The round display offers a 500nits peak brightness for an effective viewing experience during direct sunlight situations. The smartwatch offers stable connectivity and lower battery consumption with Tru SyncTM.

It offers various health monitoring tools such as Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It features more than 100 sports modes for people who like to take care of their fitness. The watch can be integrated with the NoiseFit app which showcases your health and fitness data. It also encourages users to increase daily productivity with a number of features like calls, SMS and app notifications, reminders, calculator, weather, quick reply, smart DND, world clock, alarm, stopwatch & timer. It claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.38-inch Battery: 300 mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 500nits

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max:

It's a unique looking smartwatch which comes with advanced features. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch also offers various smartwatch bands which users can pick based on their preference and style. It has various advanced features such as VO2 max which tells users the amount of oxygen they consume while exercising. It also gives in-depth information about the recovery analysis and training load insights. It comes with various health and wellness features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress. It offers DIY watch faces which enable users to customize their smartwatch in their own ways.

The watch features lower button customisation for quick access to your favourite features by customising the lower button the way you like. It also has SOS technology in which users can save up to 5 emergency contacts and call for help within seconds. It offers Emoji support, BT calling, and more than 100 sports modes to choose from. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery: Up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 600nits

4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha:

The next best Noise smartwatch is the ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha which comes with some great features. The smartwatch features a massive 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448 pixel resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The display also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It comes with a Always on Display feature which enables users to stay connected. It features a Functional crown which is used to navigate your way through a series of features with ease. It also comes with a Tru Sync feature that ensures a stable and fast connection every single time.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha features gesture control which enables users to do handfree tasks such as covering the screen with their palm to turn it off and double-tap it to turn it back on. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling with a dial pad and you can save up to 10 contacts on the watch. It comes with various health tracking features such as Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Lastly, it offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.78-inch Battery: 240mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 500nits

5. Noise ColorFit Pulse 3:

On the 5th spot on this list of 9 best Noise smartwatches is the Noise ColorFit Pulse 3. It is considered to be the best Noise smartwatch due to its amazing offerings and great design. The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D curve display with 550nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is equipped with advanced Bluetooth calling, powered by Tru SyncTM, which offers a superior calling experience. It also features a smart DND function that detects your sleep and disables notifications and alerts accordingly, ensuring uninterrupted rest.

The ColorFit Pulse 3 supports Noise Health Suite which monitors your heartbeat 24/7. It also tracks your blood oxygen level, sleep, female cycle, and more. The smartwatch also offers more than 100 sports modes to keep track of your fitness. Additionally, it includes more than 170 watch faces which users can pick based on their style and preferences. In terms of long hour battery, it offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery: 300mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550nits

6. Noise Pulse 2 Max:

If you are looking for Noise smartwatches, then Noise Pulse 2 Max may be to your liking in terms of specifications and eye-catching design. The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD display that sports 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling features which enable users to talk directly to your loved ones from your wrist, manage calls, access your favourite contacts and dial from the dial pad.

It is powered by Tru Sync technology that ensures faster and more stable connection and low power consumption. It comes with a Noise Health Suite which keeps track of wellness in terms of tracking Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it has 100 sports modes through which you can also manage your fitness. The Noise Pulse 2 Max offers up to 10 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.85-inch Battery: 300mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

7. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:

On the seventh spot on this list of 9 best Noise smartwatches is the ColorFit Ultra 3 which comes with various unique features. The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by Single-chip BT technology so there is no need to connect separately for Bluetooth calling. You can easily track your activity and stay on top of your fitness goals with the NoiseFit app. Complete challenges, compete with friends and earn exclusive offers and rewards. The smartwatch also features a functional crown for easy navigation.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 features Noise Health Suite features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress monitoring, Female cycle tracker, and more. It is equipped with a MEMS Microphone for calling clarity and it also supports Always on Display. Additionally, the watch offers more than 100 sports modes for users to stay active and fit. Lastly, the smartwatch offers up to 7-day of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery: 300mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness:550 nits

8. Noise Endeavour smartwatch:

The next best Noise smartwatch is the Noise Endeavour smartwatch which offers various unique features. This smartwatch comes with an eye-catching design and impact-resistant build for sporty users. The Noise smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness for effective outdoor viewing. Additionally, it features Always On Display with 100+ watch faces to select the ones which match your style the most. Its smart features include SOS technology which activates emergency calls to your favorite contact when the SOS button is pressed 5 times. It also features Bluetooth calling which enables users to check call logs and save 10 contacts on the watch.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch comes with Noise Health SuiteTM features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It also offers several sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. It also includes daily features such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch and timer. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. All these features make it one of the best budget smartwatches.

9. NoiseFit Halo:

The last one on this list of 9 best Noise smartwatches is the NoiseFit Halo smartwatch. It is a perfect blend of style and amazing features, therefore, it may well be to your liking. The NoiseFit Halo comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with Always on Display feature. You can pair the NoiseFit Halo to the NoiseFit app to track your progress over time, get health updates, compete with friends and share your achievements.

The smartwatch features Bluetooth version 5.3 with a single chip calling for hassle-free connections. It has a Bluetooth calling feature which is powered by Tru SyncTM for an advanced calling experience. It comes with Smart touch technology in which you can double tap to wake up the screen, cover the screen with your palm to turn off the display and cover the screen with your palm during an incoming call to put it on silent.

Additionally, it comes with Noise Health Suite which monitors, blood oxygen levels, sleep, heart rate, stress, and more. It comes with 100 sports modes through which users can take care of their fitness.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery: 300mAh Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: 5.3 Brightness: 500 nits