10 best selling geysers: Havells, Crompton to V-Guard, here are the top picks for you

Investing in a high-quality geyser equates to minimal maintenance and maximum utility, often lasting 4-5 years before potential replacement. Therefore, staying informed about the latest geyser prices and exploring exceptional options online becomes crucial. The myriad alternatives available, ranging from popular brands to diverse capacities, power consumption to longevity, make selecting the best selling geyser a thoughtful process.

Navigating a market flooded with options can be overwhelming when seeking the best geyser in India. Renowned brands like AO Smith, Bajaj, Racold, and Havells present a variety of models and capacity variants, each boasting unique features and technologies to cater to specific needs. In contrast, the immersion rod, being unidimensional, lacks the versatility of its contemporary counterparts.

10 best selling Geysers: 6 Factors to Consider While Buying a Geyser

1. Brand Reputation: Choose a geyser from reputable brands like Havells or AO Smith for reliability and quality assurance.

2. Capacity: Consider the size that meets your household's hot water demands to ensure ample supply.

3. Energy Efficiency: Opt for a geyser with high energy efficiency to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact.

4. Heating Element: Select between options like a copper or stainless steel heating element, each affecting durability and performance.

5. Safety Features: Prioritise geysers with safety features like thermal cut-off and pressure release valves to prevent accidents and ensure user safety.

6. Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check the warranty period and availability of reliable after-sales service to address any issues promptly and efficiently.

To aid in the decision-making process, here's a carefully curated list of the top 10 best selling geysers, providing a comprehensive overview from leading brands such as Havells, Crompton, and more. Dive into the details of these exceptional appliances to make a well-informed choice that aligns with your preferences and requirements. Embrace the warmth and convenience offered by the finest geysers on the market, transforming your winter routine into a truly delightful experience.

1. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

B097YMVP1G-1

The first on this list of 10 best selling geysers is the Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater, a 25-litre geyser with a wall-mounted design, making it a notable choice for your needs. The dimensions of 44.5 x 44 x 43 cm provide a compact yet efficient solution. Operating at 8 Bars pressure, this Havells water heater ensures a reliable performance. It stands out for its waterproof design and features a temperature-sensing colour-changing LED ring knob, adding a user-friendly touch. The geyser is constructed with ultra-thick steel and boasts an Incoloy glass-coated heating element, offering rust-proof properties and resistance to oxidation and carbonization. Additionally, the inclusion of a genuine flexi pipe and eroglasTMF Technology enhances its practicality. With a heavy-duty anode rod and PUF insulation, this Havells water heater guarantees durability and efficient insulation for a satisfying hot water experience.

Wattage 2000 W Energy Rating 5 Stars Capacity 25 litres Material Plastic Power Source Electric

2. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater

B07TC9F7PN-2

The next on this list of 10 best selling geysers is the Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater, perfect for your winter baths. With a generous 25-litre capacity and dimensions of 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cm, it ensures ample hot water supply. Crafted with a rust-proof design, the geyser features a sturdy stainless steel tank coated with enamel for durability. Its smart bath logic adds to the convenience. Praised for high-pressure resistance, the Racold geyser boasts an adjustable thermostat for optimal performance. Safety is paramount, with a three-level safety system. The durable construction and excellent performance make this Racold water heater a reliable choice for your household. Upgrade your winter experience with this efficient and reliable water heating solution from Racold.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Corded Electric Capacity 25 litres Material Plastic

3. Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

B08GSRWT77-3

The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater is a reliable choice with a dimension of 31.5 x 33 x 36.2 cm and a 10-litre capacity, catering to small and medium-sized families. This water heater features a robustly designed magnesium anode, effectively preventing rust caused by hard water. The 3-level safety mechanism, including a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve, ensures a secure usage experience. With a maximum operating pressure of 8 bars, this Crompton geyser is equipped with an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element, preventing scale formation. Invest in the Crompton Arno Neo for a compact, efficient, and safe water heating solution that meets the needs of your household.

Wattage 2000 W Energy Rating 5 Stars Capacity 10 litres Pressure 8 Bars Material Metal

4. Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

B07XDXXD5K-4

The Orient Electric Aquator 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater is a standout choice, boasting a generous 25-litre capacity and delivering 20% more hot water output. Renowned for its enhanced safety features, this geyser features an IPX4 high-strength polymer body, ensuring resistance to shocks and waterproof properties. With dimensions of 47 x 40 x 47 cm and a weight of approximately 13 kg, it offers a compact yet powerful solution. Operating at a maximum pressure of 8 bars, the geyser is praised for its moulded PUF insulation, ensuring prolonged heat retention and outstanding performance. Choose the Orient Electric Aquator for a reliable and efficient water heating experience.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Electric Capacity 25 litres Pressure 8 Bars Material High-strength Polymer Body

5. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

B08GSQXLJ2-5

The fifth on this list of 10 best selling geysers is the Crompton Arno Neo 15-L, a 5 Star Rated Storage geyser renowned for its reliability. This 15-litre water heater, with dimensions of 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 cm, offers an efficient and compact solution. With an impressive 5-star energy rating, it ensures energy savings. Safety is prioritised with a 3-level safety system incorporating a Capillary Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. The specially designed magnesium anode prevents corrosion caused by hard water. Additional features include a rust-free body, a powerful heating element for quick heating, and a convenient temperature control knob. Choose Crompton Arno Neo 15-L for a trusted and feature-packed water heating solution.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Corded Electric Capacity 15 litres Pressure 8 Bars Material Metal

6. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

B08WRKSF9D-6

V-Guard presents the Divino, a 5 Star Rated 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser), ensuring efficiency and reliability. This geyser features a top-notch mild steel tank with a single weld line, minimising leakage by 66%. Safety is paramount, with advanced features like an advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve. The water heater is equipped with an Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating and a Magnesium anode for added durability. With V-Guard Divino, you not only get a powerful and efficient water heating solution but also a product designed to prioritise safety and longevity, making it a smart choice for your household.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Corded Electric Capacity 15 liters Pressure 8 Bars Material Metal

7. Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Geyser

B0B4SSVXX9-7

The Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre geyser is a stellar choice for efficient and safe hot water supply in your household. Its child safety mode provides extra protection, and the durable square-shaped ABS body ensures longevity. The titanium glass-lined tank, paired with a copper heating element, ensures an extended lifespan. With a 5-star BEE rating, it's energy-efficient, and the Swirl Flow Technology guarantees optimal heating, making it one of the best geysers in India. The LED indicator simplifies operation, and it can handle up to 8 bar pressure. Safety features like the fire-retardant cable, PUF insulation, and magnesium anode rod contribute to the tank's longevity. Backed by a 5-year tank warranty and a 2-year product warranty, this Bajaj water heater assures both quality and peace of mind for your household.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Electric Capacity 15 liters Ratings 5-star BEE rating Weight 9230 grams

8. Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Geyser

B09J2QK6KF-8

The Havells Magnatron 25 Litre geyser is a standout and innovative water heating solution in the market. What makes it unique is its use of electromagnetic waves instead of a traditional heating element, revolutionising the way it heats water. This technology not only ensures quick hot water supply but also reduces heating time by 10 to 12 minutes, leading to a 25 percent decrease in yearly electricity consumption, making it one of the best selling geysers in India. Over five years, this could result in significant cost savings.

The absence of a heating element not only accelerates the heating process but also contributes to a longer lifespan for the water heater by eliminating low heating issues and ensuring uniform heating throughout its life. Furthermore, the design minimises the risk of water leakage from the bottom service cover. With a generous capacity of 25 litres, it suits larger households, and its automatic operation maintains an optimal bathing temperature while minimising energy usage. Upgrade your water heating experience with the Havells Magnatron for efficiency, savings, and longevity.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Electric Capacity 25 litres Material Plastic

9. Omega's IYCA 15L Geyser

B0C89Y1J22-9

The second-last on this list of 10 best selling geysers is the Omega's IYCA 15L Geyser, a trustworthy and energy-efficient appliance crafted to provide a consistent supply of hot water. This geyser, renowned as one of the best in India, features an IPX4 waterproof body, ensuring both safety and durability. Its shock-proof high-grade plastic body further reinforces its safety credentials, ensuring peace of mind for users. With a 5-star rating for energy efficiency, this geyser not only meets your hot water needs but also contributes to savings on electricity bills.

The glassline-coated heating element ensures effective and efficient water heating, while the magnesium anode rod plays a crucial role in extending the tank's lifespan by protecting it from corrosion. The inclusion of a multifunction valve adds an extra layer of safety. Additionally, the customised temperature setting allows you to tailor the water temperature to your preference, enhancing the overall user experience. Upgrade to Omega's IYCA 15L Geyser for a reliable, energy-efficient, and customizable hot water solution that prioritises safety and durability.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Electric Capacity 15 litres Material Plastic Energy Ratings 5-star

10. Havells Otto 15 Litre Geyser

B0BLJ3Z8MB-10

The Havells Otto 15 Litre geyser is a high-performing and energy-efficient appliance designed to cater to your hot water needs promptly. Its standout feature is the colour-changing LED indicator, transitioning from blue to amber to signal when the water has reached the desired temperature. This user-friendly addition enhances its status as one of the best geysers in India.

The feroglas coating on the tank provides excellent resistance against corrosion, making it an ideal choice for areas with hard water and contributing to an extended lifespan for the water heater. The Incoloy 800 glass-coated heating element ensures superior performance, even at higher temperature settings. Operating within a wide temperature range , the geyser ceases heating once the desired temperature is achieved, preventing overheating and showcasing its advanced functionality. Upgrade to the Havells Otto 15 Litre geyser for a reliable, energy-efficient, and user-friendly hot water solution, making it a top choice among geysers in India.

Wattage 2000 W Power Source Corded Electric Capacity 15 litres Material Plastic Energy Ratings 5-star

