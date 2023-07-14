Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how

AI tools have made available a bunch of image-generating software like Midjourney, and Dream by Wombo to Craiyon. One of these AI tools is also Microsoft's Bing Image Creator, which is powered by an advanced version of the DALL-E model from partners at OpenAI. Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want. So, whether you are creating images for your friend's birthday or making graphics for your college presentation, this AI tool can turn your commands into an image within seconds.

Wondering how to create images from words while using Microsoft Bing Image Creator? Here is a step-by-step guide to using Microsoft Bing Image Creator.

How to use Microsoft Bing Image Creator

First of all, go to https://www.bing.com/create.

Tap on Join and Create button. Sign up with your Microsoft account.

It will send you a unique code, enter that.

This will take you to the home page of the Microsoft Bing Image Creator.

Now, you will need to give a description of the image that you want to create.

If you are out of ideas, then you can tap on the Surprise Me option to get some suggested prompts from the existing list.

Tap on Create and wait for around 10 seconds to get the AI-generated images.

This will show you up to four different images to let you choose the best one for you.

Tap on any one of these and you will get the option to share, save, download or even customize.

Tips for Microsoft Bing Image Creator

To create better prompts, you must add adjectives, locations, and even artistic styles such as "digital art" and "photorealistic." Microsoft suggested an example such as instead of a text prompt of "creature" - try submitting a prompt for "fuzzy creature wearing sunglasses, digital art".

If you are wondering which other languages can be used to generate prompts, then know that at this time it is available in the English language only. Microsoft says that it will add more language support over time.

Also, note that Bing Image Creator is also available in Microsoft Edge from the Image Creator icon in the sidebar for both desktop and mobile Edge users.