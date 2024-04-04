 Siren OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jayam Ravi’s thriller film online | How-to
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 11:46 IST
Siren OTT release: Waiting to watch a thrilling and action-packed movie? The month of April has several OTT releases in store for the viewers. OTT films enable viewers to enjoy the action from the comfort of their homes. Recently, a Tamil action film named Siren made its theatrical debut on 16 February 2024, and received mixed reviews. Now, the film is set to make its  OTT debut as the release date has finally been announced. Know more about the Siren OTT release date, cast, plot, and more

Siren OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Siren is a new Tamil language action thriller film starring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh,  Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. The film is directed and written by Antony Bhagyaraj. Siren revolves around an ambulance driver named Thilagan who is accused of murdering his wife. The storyline will keep you hooked throughout the film as the suspense slowly unfolds. The film is packed with drama, action, and thriller which may come to your liking. 

The film has received a 7 IMDB rating out of 10 which is a decent score and made a box office earning of Rs.11.46 crore. Therefore, the movie is worth investing and you can add this film to your OTT watch list and watch it from the comfort of your home as the Siren OTT release date is out. Know when can you watch Siren online.

Siren OTT release: When and where to watch the film online

According to reports, you can watch Siren online on Disney+Hotstar on April 11, 2024. The official announcement by the OTT platform is yet to be confirmed. Note that to watch Siren or any other content online on Disney+Hotstar, you will have to acquire its monthly subscription plan which starts at Rs.149 for the mobile version. If you want to access more devices, then you can check out other subscription plans which match your requirements. 

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 11:45 IST
