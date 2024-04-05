Google Circle to Search feature now rolling out on Pixel Fold: Know how it will work

The Circle to Search by Google was first introduced with the Galaxy S24 series. However, the feature was not available in the Pixel devices until now. Last week Google announced the availability of the Circle to Search feature on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a devices. Now, Google has confirmed that the feature is also rolling out for the Pixel Fold users. Additionally, the Circle to Search also comes with a new translation feature. Know how the Circle to Search feature will work on the Pixel Fold devices.

What is the Circle to Search feature?

The Google Circle to Search feature enables users to search anything from any app with a single gesture. This feature allows users to search without actually opening the Chrome search on Android devices. Users simply need to circle, highlight, scribble or tap on their screen to get the feature active on their devices. Just say that you have found a stylish dress while scrolling Instagram and you want that for yourself. To find similar dress options, you just have to long press on the screen and tap on the subject and it will show you the related search results.

Also read: Samsung may launch a “Ultra” model in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series this year

How the Circle to Search feature will work on Pixel Fold?

According to a Made by Google X post, the Circle to Search feature is now rolling out on the Pixel Fold devices. To use the feature, follow the below-mentioned steps:

First, long-press the Pixel home button or navigation bar of your device, this will activate the Circle to Search. Now, circle, scribble, highlight or tap an image, text, or video for the feature to provide you with search results. Then an animation of the feature will appear in front of your screen which will provide you with the desired results.

Also read: Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips

The Circle to Search feature is also available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!