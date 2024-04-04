Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips

Google Pixel 8 Pro's fantastic camera offers a multitude of features, ranging from Super Res Zoom to astrophotography capabilities, along with editing tools like Magic Eraser. While relying on the camera's intelligent software can yield incredible photos effortlessly, users also have the option to utilize the Pro Controls for more precise adjustments.

Product manager Alex King highlights three fundamental settings for users to acquaint themselves with - focus control, shutter speed, and ISO.

Use the right settings

Focus control allows for creative adjustment of the focal point, offering flexibility beyond the centre of the frame. Shutter speed dictates the duration of light capture, influencing motion effects in photographs. Adjusting to a faster shutter speed freezes motion, while a slower speed creates motion blur, as seen in long-exposure shots.

ISO, denoting the International Organization of Standards, determines sensor sensitivity to light. Higher ISO settings increase sensitivity, potentially introducing more noise or grain, while lower ISO settings reduce sensitivity, ideal for brightly lit scenes or longer exposure times. When combining lower ISO with extended shutter speeds, stabilizing the Google Pixel 8 Pro becomes crucial to avoid image blurring, emphasizing the need for a tripod in such scenarios.

File formats

For those inclined towards post-processing and experimentation, opting for RAW file format over JPEG can enhance editing flexibility. RAW files preserve more data, facilitating adjustments in parameters like white balance, dynamic range, and noise reduction during the editing process. Conversely, JPEG files, being more compressed, offer limited editing capabilities due to their constrained data retention.

Control over resolution

The Pixel 8 Pro further empowers users with the choice of shooting in full resolution, ideal for images intended for printing or detailed scrutiny. Full resolution captures every pixel on the sensor, preserving intricate details even when zoomed in or cropped, ensuring clarity and sharpness in the final output.

Choose the right lens

Additionally, users can manually select the lens based on their desired effect, with options including ultrawide, wide, and telephoto lenses on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Manual lens control allows users to toggle between lenses, akin to swapping prime lenses on a DSLR camera, albeit with simplified execution.

By familiarizing themselves with these Pro Controls, users can unleash the full potential of the Pixel 8 Pro's camera, mastering the art of photography with precision and creativity.

