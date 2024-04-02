Samsung may launch a “Ultra” model in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series this year

Samsung has been in the news recently as details regarding the development of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been surfacing. So far, we have come across several leaks and speculation, giving an idea about what Samsung may announce. But, now a new shocking leak is claiming that Samsung may include a higher model in the Galaxy Z Fold family. Rumours suggest that there might be an additional “ Ultra” model for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. With that being said, the higher version is also expected to be more feature-rich and more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Know what Samsung is planning for the new generation of foldable smartphones.

Samsung has been rumoured to develop a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for a long time. However, now the tables have turned to the existence of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, which is expected to be a higher-end version of the series. According to Galaxy Club report, Samsung is developing a smartphone which has a model number SM-F958, in which the “8” number denotes the “Ultra” variant. Additionally, there is a normal Galaxy Z Fold 6 model which has a model number SM-F956. The rumour has surfaced due to the appearance of two Galaxy Z Fold 6 models and the higher-end version and “8” just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a model number SM-S928.

The report also highlights that if Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, it would be only limited to the South Korean market. The model number was not spotted in other countries such as Europe or the US. However, there is no hard evidence for the existence of the model as we can not assume an “Ultra” model based on model numbers. Therefore, we will have to wait till Samsung makes an official announcement of the launch or we come across more information and leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra in the coming weeks.

