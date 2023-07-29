IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

The Men in Blue seem to have recovered from their heartbreak of the WTC 2023 final with an easy win against West Indies in the 1st ODI, following their disappointing loss against Australia. India are currently on their Tour of West Indies which started with a 2-match test series that they won. Kuldeep Yadav was the player of the match with a brilliant 4-wicket haul in just 3 overs. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan's fifty also aided in the victory for India.

Both teams will be hoping to win the 2nd ODI match which is all set to kick off today, July 29. If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs WI 2nd ODI from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Streaming will begin today, July 29. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports channel.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming: How to watch match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 2nd ODI live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.