India vs Sri Lanka live score and streaming: When, where to watch Asia Cup Super 4 match online

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Live streaming: The Men in Blue registered a resounding win against Pakistan yesterday, defeating them by 228 runs. Rohit Sharma and Co. ran riot with the bat, with former skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both scoring centuries. Moreover, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also scored half-centuries, contributing to the massive win. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav's 5-wicket haul helped India climb to the top spot of the Asia Cup Group A, and have advanced to the Super 4. Now, check out where to catch India vs Sri Lanka live score streaming.

A confident but tired Indian team now face Sri Lanka in the Super 4 encounter today, September 12. Know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Rain is again expected to play spoilsport during today's match. The match between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka ODI be played?

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Streaming will be broadcast today, September 12 at 3:00 PM IST. The match toss will be taking place an hour before at 2:30 PM IST. India vs Sri Lanka ODI Live streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Sri Lanka live score and streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The regional-language channels of Star Sports will also be broadcasting this encounter.

India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Live Streaming: Watch the Asia Cup match online

India vs Sri Lanka ODI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.