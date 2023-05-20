KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Kolkata vs Lucknow match online

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: As we are nearing the next stage of the IPL, the matches are getting more and more exciting with every passing day due to the increased desperation of the teams to qualify. The 68th match of this season is all set for today. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the field. In this season, the Lucknow Super Giants have achieved victories in 7 out of their 13 games, securing the 3rd position on the points table with a total of 15 points. Contrarily, the Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling to secure a high position on the points table. They have won 6 out of their 13 games in the current season, placing them 7th on the points table with a total of 12 points.

The result of this match holds great significance for Kolkata to clinch the top spot on the points table, while the Lucknow team needs to put their best foot forward to enhance their position. If you're waiting to catch the live cricket action today, then know all about the KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 match – including the schedule, match time, and how to stream it online for free. Here are all the details you need to know.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 68th IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming online

If you are looking forward to catch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match, simply download the Jio Cinema app on your smartphone and enjoy the game without any subscription fee.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: Teams

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Krunal Pandya (captain), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karun Nair, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Jason Roy, Liton Das, Jagadeesan Narayan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Aarya Desai, Shakib Al Hasan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee