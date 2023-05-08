Home How To KKR vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Punjab IPL Match Online

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in today’s thrilling TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 15:53 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS online. (PTI)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS online. (PTI)

KKR vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: It has been a thrilling TATA IPL 2023 season so far and the season is nearing its culmination. After Sunrisers Hyderabad's thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals last night, another set of matches is over. Astonishingly, nearly all the teams can still qualify for the play-off spots in this year's TATA IPL. With just a few games to go, all teams will be fighting for those 4 play-off spots. KKR face PBKS in today's thrilling encounter.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS Live: Time and Venue

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS Live: Where to watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

KKR vs PBKS: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

First Published Date: 08 May, 15:53 IST
