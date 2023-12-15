Icon
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses get AI update; will tell you what you see now; Know how it will work

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses to get an AI upgrade that will provide information about the things around you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 11:19 IST
Meta Ray-Ban
Know how the new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses' AI feature works. (REUTERS)
Know how the new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses' AI feature works. (REUTERS)

Meta in September launched its new AI smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban with an in-built voice assistant and cameras to capture amazing pictures and videos. During the launch Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised a new AI feature that would enable the AI tool to tell more about the surroundings, and now finally, the company has rolled out the update. However, as of now only a few users in the US will get access to the update as part of a free trial. Know more about the upcoming AI features of Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses.

About Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses new AI update

According to a Meta blog post, the AI assistant integrated into the Meta Ray- Ban glasses has been upgraded, now users will not only be able to talk to the assistant, but now it will also be able to tell you what you are seeing in front of you. Meta says, “You can ask Meta AI for help writing a caption for a photo taken during a hike or you can ask Meta AI to describe an object you're holding.”

Also read: Meta AI is here: Know how to talk to the chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook

Meta also notifies that the feature is only being tested to gather feedback on multimodal AI features. Therefore, the features will be available to only a limited of users for testing and sharing feedback. Later, the company promised to make the required changes to launch the new AI upgrade globally for all the Meta AI glasses users.

What users can ask to Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses?

Meta laid out some examples of what users can ask the glasses. It said they can ask about a building, restaurants, objects, and more. Below are some of the example:

  • Hey Meta, who won the Boston Marathon this year in the men's division?
  • Hey Meta, is there a pharmacy close by?
  • Write a funny Instagram caption about this dog.”

Additionally, Zuckerberg also shared an Instagram video post to show the followers how the new AI features of Meta smart glasses will work. He took out a shirt from his closet and asked the AI glasses, “Hey Meta, look and tell me what pants to wear with the shirt." Then, the glass swiftly replied with, "Based on the image, it appears to be a striped shirt. A pair of dark washed jeans or solid-color trousers would complement this shirt well."

If you are also excited to try out this new feature you must have the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and you should be living in the US to test the feature.

How to enrol for testing the Meta AI glass feature

  • Open the Meta View app.
  • Tap the icon present in the bottom right corner.
  • Now, tap on Early Access.
  • Join the Early access by turning on the toggle
  • Now, ask the smart AI glasses the questions you want.

The feature has already been rolled out for testing and early access users can submit their feedback about the smart AI glasses for further enhancements before the official launch.

