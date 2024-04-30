5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool

 5 top gadgets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool | Photos
Upgrade your office setup with these budget-friendly gadgets designed to streamline your workspace. Here are 5 gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look cool.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 30 2024, 09:54 IST
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand: Features sturdy aluminum alloy construction, adjustable viewing angles, and anti-slip pad. Ideal for hands-free use of smartphones and tablets, offering stability and portability. Priced at Rs. 399. (Amazon)
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand: Features sturdy aluminum alloy construction, adjustable viewing angles, and anti-slip pad. Ideal for hands-free use of smartphones and tablets, offering stability and portability. Priced at Rs. 399. (Amazon)
Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk
Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk: Offers 7 adjustable height angles, anti-skid design, and versatile use as a laptop stand, bedside table, or phone holder. Made from durable, recyclable HIPS plastic. Priced at Rs. 1099. (Amazon)
Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk: Offers 7 adjustable height angles, anti-skid design, and versatile use as a laptop stand, bedside table, or phone holder. Made from durable, recyclable HIPS plastic. Priced at Rs. 1099. (Amazon)
Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan
Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan: Equipped with soft TPE blades for safety, USB rechargeable battery, and foldable design for easy storage. Provides up to 24 hours of cooling time and doubles as an emergency power bank. Priced at Rs. 629. (Amazon)
Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan: Equipped with soft TPE blades for safety, USB rechargeable battery, and foldable design for easy storage. Provides up to 24 hours of cooling time and doubles as an emergency power bank. Priced at Rs. 629. (Amazon)
ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer
ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer: Durable plastic construction with large LCD display. Measures temperature (-10℃~+50℃) and humidity (10%~99%RH) accurately. Features integral-hour alarm function and can be wall-mounted or placed on a desktop. (Amazon)
ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer: Durable plastic construction with large LCD display. Measures temperature (-10℃~+50℃) and humidity (10%~99%RH) accurately. Features integral-hour alarm function and can be wall-mounted or placed on a desktop. (Amazon)
Xacton Cable Management Box
Xacton Cable Management Box: Helps organize power strips, chargers, and cables, preventing clutter on floors and desks. Made from odorless, durable material with childproof design. Dimensions: 311314 cm, suitable for home or office use. Priced at Rs. 489. (Amazon)
Xacton Cable Management Box: Helps organize power strips, chargers, and cables, preventing clutter on floors and desks. Made from odorless, durable material with childproof design. Dimensions: 311314 cm, suitable for home or office use. Priced at Rs. 489. (Amazon)
First Published Date: 30 Apr, 09:54 IST
