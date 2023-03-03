GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need

GTA V Xbox X|S cheat codes: Grand Theft Auto 5 (popularly known as GTA V) was released around 10 years ago in 2013 but it is a game that still has a massive player base and online community that enjoy playing the game. Even new gamers continue to explore this game given the cult status around it. And one of the integral parts of any GTA game are its cheat codes. GTA V is one of the last remaining games to offer cheat codes that let players get many cool advantages like invincibility, super jump and vehicle spawns. Take a look at all the cool cheat codes for the Xbox X|S console.

Do note that the moment you enter a cheat code, your trophies would get disabled. Also, GTA V Xbox X|S Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Check out the full list of GTA V Xbox Cheat Codes.

GTA V Xbox X|S cheat codes

Invincibility RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons: Sawed Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG, and Knife Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jump LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity LEFT, LEFT,LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall (Spawn in the sky) LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets) RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Sliding Cars Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

GTA V Xbox cheat codes: Vehicle spawn

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid GT RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT