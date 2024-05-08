 GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details | Gaming News
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details

Rockstar Games remains silent on the second trailer and release date for GTA 6, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates. Speculation arises from recent tweets and reports, hinting at a potential early 2025 launch but also raising concerns about possible delays.

GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
Anticipation builds as fans await news on GTA 6's release date and second trailer. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games, the renowned developer behind the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, has kept fans on edge with the anticipation of GTA 6. Since the release of the first trailer several months ago, there has been a deafening silence regarding the second trailer and the game's official release date.

Speculation Surrounding Release Date

Recent speculation suggests that GTA 6 might hit the gaming shelves in early 2025. A tweet circulating on social media indicates that Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is expected to unveil its plans for the fiscal year 2025 during its final quarter earnings call on May 16th. This announcement could potentially shed light on the release date of GTA 6, reported arynews.

The tweet suggests that Take-Two's projected revenue of $7 billion indicates that GTA 6 is still on course for an early 2025 launch. It also hints at the imminent release of the second trailer, possibly in late May or early June.

Concerns of Development Delays

However, recent reports have raised concerns about potential delays in GTA 6's development, suggesting a shift in the release window from 2025 to 2026.

It's worth noting that the announced release date may apply primarily to console gamers, with PC gamers possibly facing a longer wait for the game's availability on their platform.

Take-Two's Restructuring Efforts

In other news related to Take-Two Interactive, the company recently made headlines by shutting down Intercept Games, the developer responsible for the upcoming title Kerbal Space Program 2. This move, along with the closure of Roll7 studio, which published games like OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, has sparked discussions about the company's restructuring efforts.

Last month, Take-Two Interactive announced significant layoffs affecting approximately 5% of its workforce, totaling around 600 employees, and the cancellation of projects amounting to $140 million. This strategic decision aims to streamline the company's operations and reduce expenses, as outlined in an end-of-business SEC filing.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates on GTA 6, the developments surrounding Take-Two Interactive continue to draw attention, signalling potential shifts in the landscape of the gaming industry.

