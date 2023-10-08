Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge

Icon
Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13 if it gets approval from Britain's antitrust regulator, the Verge reported on Friday, citing a source.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 11:04 IST
Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella arrives to testify at the northern district of California during a trial as U.S. Federal Trade Commission seeks to stop Microsoft deal to buy Activision Blizzard. (REUTERS)
The Xbox maker had in July extended the cutoff date for the deal to Oct. 18 to get more time to secure approval from the UK. Microsoft declined to comment, while Activision did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft won preliminary approval from the Competition and Markets Authority last month after Activision agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment.

If successful the purchase would mark the biggest deal in the gaming industry, bringing together Microsoft's heft in the console market with Activision's titles including "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft".

