Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Players of Free Fire Max, get ready for a new event! Garena has launched the Mystery Shop event, where you can grab the Turbo Racer or Velocity Racer bundle at a whopping 90 percent off. This event introduces a luck-based system where you can win these bundles along with other cool rewards like outfits, weapons, and crates at discounted prices. Here's how to get in on the action and claim your rewards.

The Mystery Shop event in Free Fire Max brings a huge discount on major bundles. There's the Turbo Racer Bundle for male players and the Velocity Racer Bundle for female players, each with a complete outfit including a Top, Bottom, Shoes, Mask, and Head.

To unlock the grand prize bundle, you'll need to purchase and unlock several other items in the event and accessing and participating in the Free Fire Max Mystery Shop event is easy.

Here's how to do it:

1. Open Free Fire Max on your smartphone.

2. Look for the event pop-up screen or go to the Events section on the left.

3. Tap on the event preview and select "Obtain."

4. You'll enter the Mystery Shop event. Tap to try your luck.

5. Stop the spin and see your discount percentage, ranging from 0 to 90 percent.

6. Spend diamonds to unlock other items and eventually claim the grand prize.

Don't miss out on this chance to grab some awesome deals in Free Fire Max! And while you're at it, check out the redeem codes revealed by Garena for today.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8:

FL4Z1ED9N7H3PY8I

FQ5O2X6K9J1C8W4G

FJ7L5EV4S8T3R62U

FG9P3M2F6Y1A7B5E

FW8U4IE2X3ZN5Q9D

FH1R9C6G2O8J4E5T

FS3Y6DEEQ1B4LK9M

FB3C5D8E2S1F7G4H

FI9J2KE6L3MTTN5O

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

