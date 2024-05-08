GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists

Rockstar Games shook the gaming world with the long-awaited announcement of GTA 6, introducing players to two new protagonists: Lucia and Jason. Since then, fans have been on the edge of their seats, speculating about who would bring these characters to life. Amidst the flurry of theories, a new report from LegacyKillaHD has emerged, providing tantalising insights into the actors behind the iconic roles.

Manni L. Perez as Lucia

According to LegacyKillaHD, Manni L. Perez is set to portray Lucia in GTA 6. While Perez may not be a household name among GTA enthusiasts, her voice may ring familiar, having lent her talent to various characters in GTA Online. Beyond the gaming realm, Perez has left her mark on television, with appearances in shows like Jessica Jones and Law & Order. Despite her lack of video game experience, Perez's diverse acting background positions her as a fitting choice for the role of Lucia, reported comicbook.

In a surprising twist, Dylan Rourke is rumoured to embody the character of Jason. With a resume boasting episodic appearances in popular TV series like Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy, Rourke brings a degree of recognition to the table. However, his lack of prior involvement in the gaming industry adds an element of novelty to his casting.

While these casting revelations may excite fans, it's essential to approach them with caution. Insider reports, like LegacyKillaHD's, often contain a mix of accurate information and speculation. Given the dynamic nature of game development, casting decisions can evolve over time, making it challenging to confirm details with certainty. As such, it's wise to take these reports with a grain of salt, acknowledging the potential for inaccuracies.

Rockstar Games' Silence

Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped regarding the casting rumours surrounding GTA 6. As one of the industry's most enigmatic developers, the company seldom comments on speculation, preferring to maintain an air of mystery around its projects. While this silence may fuel anticipation among fans, it also leaves room for uncertainty.

In the ever-evolving landscape of gaming, surprises are par for the course. Whether LegacyKillaHD's report proves accurate or not, the anticipation surrounding GTA 6 continues to build.

