Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's latest open-world action RPG so far. At launch, the game was plagued with so many bugs, glitches, and performance issues that it was almost unplayable, especially on old-generation consoles such as PS4, and Xbox One. While it performed a bit better on newer consoles, the PC was the only platform where players could fully enjoy Night City and its adventures. However, all that is in the past as the developers at CD Projekt Red have been determined to bring it to the level they initially envisioned, with numerous updates that not only fix bugs but also bring new content.

With Cyberpunk 2077's DLC, Phantom Liberty, set to arrive on September 26, the game's developers are now releasing a major update before it drops. Check out the release time, features, and more of Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time

CD Projekt Red on September 14 revealed that the 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 would arrive on September 21, which is today. Continuing the trend, the developer will host a live stream, discussing various aspects of the 2.0 patch, and the update will go live close to the end of the live stream.

The live stream starts at 4:00 PM CEST/7:30 PM IST/3:00 PM BST/11:00 AM EDT, therefore you can expect the update to go live around the same time. Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 patch will be released on all platforms simultaneously.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Features

Unlike Phantom Liberty which is a paid DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is a free update that will bring new features to the game. One of the most notable additions of the 2.0 update is expected to be a new policing system. Moreover, CD Projekt Red has also announced that the skill tree in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has been redesigned and players will be able to reallocate points to other skills. The cyberware system in the game has also been revamped

Additionally, the update will also bring enhancements to vehicle controls, car chases, and AI combat as well as other UI and UX changes. The 2.0 patch will also introduce new radio stations such as Growl FM, which is a community radio channel.

While system requirements for the 2.0 patch remain largely unchanged, there is one major change. The 2.0 update will only support running on SSDs, so players who are still rocking archaic HDDs might need to upgrade their PCs or consoles. Moreover, players are advised to remove mods if any, as the vast number of changes could affect the gameplay.

CD Projekt Red has also issued a warning for players, suggesting they start a fresh campaign to take advantage of all the new features properly.

In an X post, CD Projekt Red announced, “Hey, chooms! While you'll be able to continue the game with your current character on an existing save, we recommend starting a new game after @CyberpunkGame Update 2.0. Due to the number of changes, starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience!”