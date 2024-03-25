 GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism | Gaming News
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism

A potential GTA 6 trailer 2 leak has surfaced online, stirring excitement but scepticism within the gaming community due to unconfirmed authenticity.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 25 2024, 10:26 IST
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak ignites excitement amidst doubts about authenticity and content details. (Rockstar Games)

A fresh wave of anticipation has hit the gaming community with the emergence of what appears to be a leak for the GTA 6 trailer 2. Shared by a Reddit user under the handle u/Working-Ad-7139, the leak has sparked considerable buzz, although its authenticity remains in question as it lacks official confirmation.

While the purported GTA 6 trailer 2 footage has not been unveiled, the Reddit user provided a detailed breakdown, dissecting the alleged content frame by frame. Yet, scepticism abounds within the community regarding the veracity of these claims, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

Speculative Details Hint at Intriguing Content

This leak comes hot on the heels of a recent GTA 6 audio leak that ultimately proved to be false, contributing to the prevailing doubt surrounding leaks related to the highly anticipated game. With a plethora of rumours and speculations circulating online about GTA 6, fans have become accustomed to approaching such leaks with caution.

Nevertheless, this latest leak appears remarkably intricate. The Reddit user delves into specifics, asserting that the trailer will feature George Harrison's "Got My Mind Set On You," marking the second time a musician has been linked to GTA 6. Additionally, the leak suggests a focus on the relationship between characters Lucia and Jason, shedding light on their dynamic, which was relatively unexplored in the initial trailer. Notably, it hints at the inclusion of a basketball mini-game, with leaked footage purportedly showing Jason engaged in a game alongside another character.

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

Questions Remain Unanswered as Fans Await Official Word

However, the absence of confirmation from reputable sources casts doubt on the legitimacy of these claims. Many within the community view the leak with scepticism, suspecting it may be fabricated for attention. Reactions to the leak vary, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding GTA 6's development and release.

Also read: Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

While leaks have been a recurring aspect of GTA 6's journey to release, it remains uncertain whether this latest one holds any truth. Rockstar Games has yet to address the leak or provide any insight into the release date for GTA 6's second trailer, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 10:26 IST
