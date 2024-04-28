 5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more | Photos
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more

Are you an avid traveller seeking the perfect companion for your adventures? From GoPro Hero 11 to JBL Charge 5, check out 5 essential gadgets for travellers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2024, 11:00 IST
GoPro Hero 11
GoPro Hero 11 - Capture your most incredible moments with the GoPro HERO11 Black, a versatile and durable action camera that can withstand the rigours of your adventures. With stunning image quality, advanced stabilization, and a range of mounting options, this camera will help you immortalize your expedition memories in stunning detail. (Amazon)
34% OFF
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera with Front & Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, HyperSmooth 5.0,1080p Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty), Black
(235)
₹33,490 ₹51,500
Buy now 21% OFF
JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, 20 Hrs Playtime, Powerful Bass Radiators, Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank, PartyBoost, IP67 Water & Dustproof (Without Mic, Black)
(26,027)
₹14,999 ₹18,999
Buy now 29% OFF
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calls & Alexa Enabled and Touch Control, (Black)
(28,349)
₹24,224 ₹34,500
Buy now 23% OFF
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smart Watch for Men,Dual-Band GPS, Route Import & Navigation, 6 Satellite Positioning Systems,-30℃ Ultra-low Temperature Operation, Rugged Outdoor Military-grade Smartwatch (Black)
(2)
₹45,999 ₹59,999
Buy now 32% OFF
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo 20K, Blue)
(25,943)
₹1,699 ₹2,499
List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera with Front & Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, HyperSmooth 5.0,1080p Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty), Black 4.2/5 ₹ 33,490
JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, 20 Hrs Playtime, Powerful Bass Radiators, Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank, PartyBoost, IP67 Water & Dustproof (Without Mic, Black) 4.4/5 ₹ 14,999
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calls & Alexa Enabled and Touch Control, (Black) 4.5/5 ₹ 24,224
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smart Watch for Men,Dual-Band GPS, Route Import & Navigation, 6 Satellite Positioning Systems,-30℃ Ultra-low Temperature Operation, Rugged Outdoor Military-grade Smartwatch (Black) 5/5 ₹ 45,999
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo 20K, Blue) 4/5 ₹ 1,699
JBL Charge 5
JBL Charge 5 - Bring the party with you on your next expedition with the rugged and waterproof JBL Charge 5 speaker. This powerful audio companion delivers impressive, high-quality sound and can withstand the elements, making it the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures. (Amazon)
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Experience immersive audio in even the most challenging environments with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These cutting-edge headphones provide exceptional noise-cancelling technology, allowing you to stay focused and entertained during your adventures. (Amazon)
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smartwatch
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smartwatch - The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is designed to withstand the demands of outdoor adventures and extreme conditions. It boasts mud-proof and flexible capabilities, allowing it to function in temperatures as low as -30°C and at depths of up to 10ATM. It supports dual-band and 6 satellite positioning systems and can last up to 20 days on a single charge. (Amazon)
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank - Keep your devices powered up on the go with the Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, a high-capacity and rugged companion for your adventures. With its impressive capacity, dual USB ports, and fast-charging capabilities, this power bank ensures your essential gadgets stay charged throughout your expedition. (Amazon)
First Published Date: 28 Apr, 11:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets