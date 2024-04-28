5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Are you an avid traveller seeking the perfect companion for your adventures? From GoPro Hero 11 to JBL Charge 5, check out 5 essential gadgets for travellers.
Products included in this article
34% OFF
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera with Front & Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, HyperSmooth 5.0,1080p Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty), Black
JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, 20 Hrs Playtime, Powerful Bass Radiators, Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank, PartyBoost, IP67 Water & Dustproof (Without Mic, Black)
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calls & Alexa Enabled and Touch Control, (Black)
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra Smart Watch for Men,Dual-Band GPS, Route Import & Navigation, 6 Satellite Positioning Systems,-30℃ Ultra-low Temperature Operation, Rugged Outdoor Military-grade Smartwatch (Black)
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo 20K, Blue)
First Published Date: 28 Apr, 11:00 IST
