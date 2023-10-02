Apple iPhone 16: Price, release date, specs, and more

In September, Apple launched its latest iPhone 15 series with massive upgrades and improvements and a price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Well, that is done and dusted and all the tipsters and analysts have quickly shifted their focus to the iPhone 16 price, release date, specs and more. Fans absolutely love the wild speculation that often come true! Now, with the iPhone 16, it will be interesting to see how Apple will be looking to launch a smartphone that outdoes the iPhone 15 series. Check out the rumoured price, specs, launch date, features, and more of the Apple iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 specs

Display and dimensions: According to a report by MacRumors, the weight of the iPhone 16 will be increased by 2 grams from the iPhone 15, making it 173 grams and the iPhone 16 Plus may weigh 203 grams. However, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get a bigger display of 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch. In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 16 Pro will be 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and 194 grams, on the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be 163 x 77.58 x 8.25 mm with 225 grams.

Camera: The iPhone 16 may feature a 48MP main and 12MP ultra-wide dual-sensor setup with a 12MP telephoto sensor. The iPhone 16 Pro Max model may come with a new ‘Super-telephoto' periscope lens called “tetraprism.” The periscope camera is expected to be available in both the pro models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Design: According to a report by Tech Radar, the iPhone 16 may feature a new capture button, but the functionality has not been revealed. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 model may have hidden Face ID components. Lastly, the next generation may get a new vertical camera layout! Yes, it can happen!

Features: The iPhone 16 standard model is expected to feature an A17 Pro chipset, whereas, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get an upgrade with A18 Pro/Bionic. The iPhone 16 models may sport a USB-C port to comply with EU regulations.

iPhone 16 release date

The new iPhone 16 series is expected to be launched at the September launch event, in 2024. All the previous iPhones were launched in September or early October, therefore, the next generation may be launched in September 2024. But remember, nothing is written in stone. And what is more, while the launch may happen in September, the sale of the iPhone 16 will start at a different date as it depends on availability.

iPhone 16 prices

This year Apple increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, However, for iPhone 16, experts believe that the new generation may come in a cheaper price range than the iPhone 15. This might be happening due to an expected change in Apple's manufacturing process next year.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!