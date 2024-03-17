 Now you can have Siri read your messages in many languages with just a few simple steps! | How-to
The iOS 17.4 update introduces a range of new features, including Siri's ability to read incoming messages in multiple languages.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 17 2024, 23:01 IST
iOS 17.4 brings exciting updates, including Siri's ability to read messages in multiple languages. (Unsplash)
iOS 17.4 brings exciting updates, including Siri's ability to read messages in multiple languages. (Unsplash)

With the release of iOS 17.4, Apple introduced several exciting updates, including new emojis, changes to the App Store in the European Union, and transcripts for Apple Podcasts. Among these enhancements is an update to Siri, Apple's voice assistant, which now offers the ability to read incoming messages in multiple languages.

Enhancements to Siri

Previously, Siri could only read messages in the primary language set on your device. However, with the latest iOS update, users can now have Siri read messages in more than one language. This feature is particularly useful for multilingual individuals or those who communicate in different languages with their contacts, reported BGR.

Enabling this feature on your iPhone is straightforward. Here's how to set it up:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to "Siri & Search" in the Settings menu.

3. Under the "Ask Siri" section, select "Messaging with Siri."

4. In the "Read Messages" section, tap "Add Language."

5. Choose the additional language(s) you want Siri to use for reading messages.

Customizing Siri's Language Preferences

You can add multiple languages to the list, allowing Siri to read incoming messages in all selected languages. To add more languages, simply repeat steps 4 and 5. If you wish to remove a language, swipe left on the language list under the "Read Messages" section and tap "Delete."

This new capability enhances the accessibility and usability of Siri for users who communicate in multiple languages. Whether you're conversing in English, Spanish, German, or any other supported language, Siri can now assist you by reading messages in your preferred language(s).

With Siri's expanded language capabilities, users can enjoy a more personalized and seamless experience when interacting with their iPhone. Whether you're staying connected with friends, family, or colleagues, Siri is there to help you stay informed, no matter what language you speak.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 23:00 IST
