Online Fraud Alert: Woman loses Rs. 80,000 in Rs. 5 handling fee scam; know 5 ways to protect yourself

Online Fraud Alert: Woman loses Rs. 80,000 in Rs. 5 handling fee scam; know 5 ways to protect yourself

Beware of the new courier scam! A woman in Mohali lost Rs. 80,000 while paying just Rs. 5 for a parcel to a courier. Stay vigilant with these tips to protect yourself online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 19:23 IST
BEWARE! Here is how NOT to check your PF balance; man loses Rs. 1.23 lakh in scam
Scam
1/7 In a shocking turn of events, when a man was looking to check his PF balance online, he was caught by fraudsters and lost Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Reuters)
Scam
2/7 This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Pixabay)
Scam
3/7 In short, do not check PF balance by searching online and clicking on random links or talking to anyone. Just remember, EPFO will never ask you to make any payment or download any app or even ask you for any payment code or OTP. So, if you want to know how to check PF balance online, we explain it here. (HT_PRINT)
Scam
4/7 How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance. (UMANG Twitter)
Scam
5/7 How to check PF balance Via Text Message – EPFO members whose UANs are registered with EPFO can check their PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message. (Pixabay)
Scam
6/7 How to check PF balance Via Missed Call – Members also have the option of checking the PF balance via call. Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance. (Unsplash)
Scam
7/7 How to check PF balance Via EPFO website - Visit the EPFO portal www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu. Click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. Once you do so you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from. (MINT_PRINT)
Scam
Beware of new courier scam: A Mohali Woman falls victim to courier scam, losing Rs. 80000 in a Rs. 5 trap.

In the ever-evolving landscape of online scams in India, perpetrators are adopting increasingly innovative tactics to exploit unsuspecting victims. While scams like job fraud on messaging platforms and the imposter army officer scheme have gained attention, a new form of deception, the courier delivery scam has been quietly infiltrating the scene. The big point to pay attention to is that the scam started with just a Rs. 5 payment

A recent incident in Mohali, Punjab, highlights the severity of this emerging threat. Shefali Chaudhary fell victim to a scam where fraudsters, posing as delivery agents, employed a cunning tactic, as reported by Times of India. In this case, the con artist instructed Chaudhary to send a mere Rs. 5 as "handling charges" to secure the delivery of a parcel. To add a layer of authenticity, the scammer even confirmed Chaudhary's address over the phone.

However, the seemingly innocent Rs. 5 transaction turned into a nightmare for Chaudhary. Instead of the expected handling fee, the scammer managed to deduct Rs. 40,000 from her bank account twice, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs. 80,000.

This scam mirrors a previously seen variation where scammers manipulate individuals into providing OTPs for fake courier confirmations or cancellations, ultimately siphoning off their funds.

Instances of online scams continue to rise, underscoring the crucial need for individuals to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures.

To safeguard yourself from such scams, consider the following tips:

1. Guard Personal Information: Never disclose crucial information, especially financial details, to unfamiliar callers who request it through phone calls or text messages.

2. Verify Requests: Always verify requests, especially those involving sensitive actions or information. When in doubt, directly contact the organization or individual through established channels to confirm the request's legitimacy.

3. Stay Alert: Exercise caution when faced with unexpected emails or messages, especially those promising quick money or job opportunities. Verify the legitimacy of such communications.

4. Avoid Clicking Unknown Links: Refrain from clicking on links from unfamiliar sources, as they may lead to unsafe websites or downloads.

5. Act Swiftly: If you suspect a scam or phishing attempt, act promptly by deleting the message or ending the call without sharing any personal information.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 19:23 IST
