Online Fraud Alert: Woman loses Rs. 80,000 in Rs. 5 handling fee scam; know 5 ways to protect yourself

In the ever-evolving landscape of online scams in India, perpetrators are adopting increasingly innovative tactics to exploit unsuspecting victims. While scams like job fraud on messaging platforms and the imposter army officer scheme have gained attention, a new form of deception, the courier delivery scam has been quietly infiltrating the scene. The big point to pay attention to is that the scam started with just a Rs. 5 payment

A recent incident in Mohali, Punjab, highlights the severity of this emerging threat. Shefali Chaudhary fell victim to a scam where fraudsters, posing as delivery agents, employed a cunning tactic, as reported by Times of India. In this case, the con artist instructed Chaudhary to send a mere Rs. 5 as "handling charges" to secure the delivery of a parcel. To add a layer of authenticity, the scammer even confirmed Chaudhary's address over the phone.

However, the seemingly innocent Rs. 5 transaction turned into a nightmare for Chaudhary. Instead of the expected handling fee, the scammer managed to deduct Rs. 40,000 from her bank account twice, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs. 80,000.

This scam mirrors a previously seen variation where scammers manipulate individuals into providing OTPs for fake courier confirmations or cancellations, ultimately siphoning off their funds.

Instances of online scams continue to rise, underscoring the crucial need for individuals to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures.

To safeguard yourself from such scams, consider the following tips:

1. Guard Personal Information: Never disclose crucial information, especially financial details, to unfamiliar callers who request it through phone calls or text messages.

2. Verify Requests: Always verify requests, especially those involving sensitive actions or information. When in doubt, directly contact the organization or individual through established channels to confirm the request's legitimacy.

3. Stay Alert: Exercise caution when faced with unexpected emails or messages, especially those promising quick money or job opportunities. Verify the legitimacy of such communications.

4. Avoid Clicking Unknown Links: Refrain from clicking on links from unfamiliar sources, as they may lead to unsafe websites or downloads.

5. Act Swiftly: If you suspect a scam or phishing attempt, act promptly by deleting the message or ending the call without sharing any personal information.

