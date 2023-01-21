    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 362 answer for January 21: Not so tough! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 362 answer for January 21: Not so tough! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 362 answer for January 21: Fight the light trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 06:52 IST
    Quordle
    Quordle 362 answer for January 21: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)
    Quordle
    Quordle 362 answer for January 21: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 362 answer for January 21: Saturday puzzle has just one trick in its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not it will be too easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving the puzzle is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, usually players tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

    Quordle 362 hints for January 21

    Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letter either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letter within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

    Quordle 362 clues for January 21

    Step 1:

    Today’s words begin with the letters R, G, B and S.
    Step 2:

    The words end with Y, M, T and E.
    Step 3:

    Word 1 clue - to try to do something again
    Step 4:

    Word 2 clue - to produce or reflect a small, bright light
    Step 5:

    Word 3 clue - saying what you think without trying to be polite or considering other people's feelings
    Step 6:

    Word 4 clue - containing unpleasant criticism that is not clearly stated

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 362 answer for January 21

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    RETRY

    GLEAM

    BLUNT

    SNIDE

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 06:52 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16
    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more