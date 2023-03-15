Quordle 415 answer for March 15: Medieval words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 415 answer for March 15: Unlike the last few days, today's puzzle is quite straightforward. But that does not mean that it is easy. Today's Quordle comes with some unusual words, including a couple of words which are prominent in medieval literature. And that might get a little difficult to guess the words. If you're not used to puzzles like this, solving them can be quite challenging since you're figuring out four different operations at once. If you find yourself getting stuck today, it's no big deal. Just check these Quordle hints and clues to find your path again. And if that's no help, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 415 hints for March 15

One of the four words today contains repeated letters. There are two words with uncommon letters as well. While there are no words with weird letter arrangements, one of the words might appear a little uncommon to some. The problems are varied today but there is one common way to solve them all. Just use the letter elimination strategy and find out the unique letters as soon as possible. And once done, it's a matter of logic to figure out the words.

Quordle 415 clues for March 15

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, U, R and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, P, O and N.

3. Word 1 clue - from a particular time in the past until a later time in the past or until now

4. Word 2 clue - to take power or control of something by force or without the right to do so

5. Word 3 clue - a device for receiving, and sometimes broadcasting, sound messages

6. Word 4 clue - having taken an oath

These were your clues. Use them wisely to solve the puzzle. And if still in doubt, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 415 answer for March 15

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SINCE

2. USURP

3. RADIO

4. SWORN

We hope you were able to solve it. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.